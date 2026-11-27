Gary Neville has named who he’s “absolutely sure” Erling Haaland will join when leaving Manchester City.

Haaland has cut an increasingly frustrated figure over recent weeks, with the realisation of Man City’s imminent demise appearing to dawn on the frontman.

City were found guilty of breaching FFP 114 times, and while they’re appealing, an ungodly punishment will await if their efforts to prove their innocence fail.

A mass player exodus will be inevitable, and Haaland will be the most in-demand player on City’s books.

A prior report from Football Insider claimed Haaland has no intention of sticking around at the Etihad if Man City drop out of the Premier League.

Arsenal have reportedly already contacted the Norwegian’s camp, as have Real Madrid. The Gunners are well known to be in the market for a world class striker in 2027 having failed to sign Julian Alvarez last summer.

More recently, Liverpool have been tentatively linked by Italian outlet TuttoJuve. They insisted Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are also lurking with intent.

The Liverpool links appear fanciful at best given Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are already entrenched at Anfield.

Furthermore, our inside man, Graeme Bailey, was informed earlier this week that Haaland has no desire to join another Premier League side if/when he leaves City. A move abroad to a European giant is his preference.

And according to Gary Neville when speaking on the latest edition of the Stick to Football podcast, Haaland’s future will definitely lay at the Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland will join Real Madrid – Gary Neville

The Manchester United legend declared: “I’m absolutely sure that Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player within a maximum of 18 months, perhaps at the end of the season.

“I think Vinicius will leave Real Madrid, [Kylian] Mbappé will move to the left wing, and Haaland will be Real Madrid’s centre forward”

TEAMtalk understands a move to Spain is by far the likeliest outcome, with both Real and Barca actively manoeuvring behind the scenes for a blockbuster swoop in 2027.

Bayern and PSG are both well aware Haaland’s preference is to test himself in LaLiga, thus effectively narrowing this down to a two-horse race.

One might expect a move for arguably the world’s best striker in the prime of his career to cost a truly mind-boggling sum.

However, a transfer might not cost as much as people think amid uncertainty around whether Haaland’s last contract signed in 2025 still contains some form of release clause.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, explained earlier this week: ‘Crucially, the exact terms of his 2025 contract remain a point of contention.

‘When Haaland signed his historic deal, City sources insisted that all previous release clauses had been scrubbed from the agreement.

‘Yet we have been told by sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid that they firmly believe exit mechanisms remain active within the paperwork.’

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