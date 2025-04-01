Erling Haaland is poised to see an injury specialist over the ankle injury he sustained against Bournemouth, with Manchester City having revealed whether the striker will play again this season.

Haaland had a memorable day at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as he had a penalty saved and also missed two big chances before scoring the equaliser for Man City in their FA Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth.

Evanlison had given Bournemouth the lead in the 21st minute, but Haaland levelled up after the break following good work by impressive City youngster Nico O’Reilly.

O’Reilly then set up Omar Marmoush for City’s second goal as Pep Guardiola’s side reached their seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final with a 2-1 away win.

However, City fans were left concerned as Haaland was substituted in the 61st minute with an ankle injury. He was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and with his left ankle in a protective boot.

In a club statement, City have confirmed that Haaland will be out for a prolonged period due to this ankle issue.

The Norwegian ‘underwent initial tests’ on Monday morning and ‘will now seek specialist consultation’ to confirm the full extent of the injury.

City ‘expect that Haaland will be fit in time to play a further part’ this season, including in this summer’s Club World Cup.

While Guardiola should be able to use his main goalscorer again this term, the injury is still a significant blow.

Pep Guardiola must cope without goal machine

Haaland may have received some criticism, but he has still managed a hugely impressive 30 goals and four assists in 40 appearances so far.

The FA Cup is City’s only chance of silverware after they were knocked out of both the Champions League and League Cup, but Haaland is set to miss the semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26.

Before that, the 24-year-old will have to sit out Sunday’s Premier League trip to rivals Manchester United.

Haaland’s absence will likely see Marmoush step up as City’s main striker in the coming weeks as they pursue Champions League qualification.

After a sub-par campaign – compared to their own lofty standards – City occupy fifth place, one point behind Chelsea in fourth.

The Premier League is expected to get an extra Champions League spot, though sixth-placed Newcastle United will overtake both City and Chelsea if they win their game in hand, which means we are poised for an enthralling fight from now until the end of the season.

Man City news: Chelsea transfer battle; shock Arsenal link

Meanwhile, City will face competition from Chelsea to sign Torino star Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, as per reports in Italy.

The giant 6ft 8in goalkeeper has made the most saves in Serie A this season and has an achievable release clause.

Separate reports suggest City could initiate a daring move for Arsenal defender William Saliba.

Guardiola has supposedly ‘called for a revolution’ at the Etihad and has made Saliba a blockbuster target.

