Man City will not pursue the signature of a Bundesliga star due to problems surrounding his agent, according to reports.

The Citizens are putting up a stern defence of the Premier League title they won last year. They sit top after 16 matches, having won their last six league games in a row.

Man City’s most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Bruno Lage’s Wolves. It was not a vintage performance, but they got the job done thanks to Raheem Sterling’s second-half penalty. That goal was also his 100th in the competition.

Man City will rival Chelsea and Liverpool all the way for the domestic crown. They could also go far in Europe after being drawn against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last-16.

Manager Pep Guardiola has a strong squad which includes two full internationals in almost every position.

However, reports suggest they could sign a new striker in 2022 to lead their forward line. Their prime target has been Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian will likely move on next summer when his £68m release clause activates.

But Sports Mole, citing Spanish outlet Sport, write that City’s interest in Haaland is cooling. They have been put off by his agent, Mino Raiola, who has a ‘frosty relationship’ with Guardiola.

Pontus Jansson linked to several Premier League clubs Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has been linked with Everton, Leicester and Newcastle.

Raiola will demand £47m as part of Haaland’s transfer next year and that is not impressing Guardiola.

City will avoid a conflict by staying clear of the 21-year-old goalscorer. However, there is another in Italy whom they could turn to.

Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is putting up Haaland-like numbers in Serie A. 15 goals in 17 games this season, to be precise.

City will be able to reach Vlahovic’s price tag, even if it has just gone up to €100m (£85m). They will need to fend off Arsenal and Tottenham for the player’s services.

Man City great considers retirement

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero is close to retiring from football altogether.

The Argentine left the Etihad for Barcelona in July, following the expiry of his City contract.

He made five appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring one goal, before chest pain saw him substituted against Alaves.

Tests reveal he suffers from an abnormal hearth rhythm. It could lead to an early retirement, according to BBC Sport journalist Guillem Balague.

Aguero will host a press conference with Barca president Joan Laporta on Wednesday to discuss his future.

READ MORE: Prolific forward Guardiola loves destined for Europe with West Ham interested