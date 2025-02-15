Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has posted an encouraging message on Instagram after he limped off against Newcastle United, with the Norway international in bright spirits after the Premier League match as manager Pep Guardiola issues an update ahead of the Champions League game against Real Madrid next week.

After suffering a 3-2 defeat to Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League Knockout Round Playoff tie on Tuesday evening, Man City eased past Newcastle United 4-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Omar Marmoush was the start of the show for the defending Premier League champions, as the Egypt international forward scored a hat-trick.

Haaland started the match for Man City, and although the Norway international striker did not score, he provided an assist.

The 24-year-old striker, who was the Man City captain for the game, had to come off in the 87th minute after suffering a knee injury.

Haaland, who has scored 27 goals and given three assists in 35 matches in all competitions so far this season, is one of Man City’s best and most important players, so the Etihad Stadium faithful would have been worried when he went down to the ground in pain.

With the second leg of the tie against Madrid to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday evening, Man City supporters would have been apprehensive about the chances of Haaland playing in Spain.

However, the striker seems to be in good spirits after the game and does not appear to be bothered by the injury, as suggested by the following message he posted on his Instagram story after the match.

Haaland posed with a piece of meat that he was halfway through eating with the words “small feast after game”.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland update

Man City manager Pep Guardiola himself is positive about Haaland being fit for the match against Madrid.

Although the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has said that he was scared when he saw Haaland go down, he does not appear to be worried about the prospect of losing his star player for the game against Los Blancos.

Guardiola told ESPN after the match: “When he went down, everyone was scared.

“But he walked off smiling and the doctor didn’t tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine.

“I have not spoken to the doctor. Maybe it’s not bad as it could be.”

Latest Man City news: Paulo Dybala release clause, Rodrygo interest

Man City are showing interest in signing AS Roma star Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The defending Premier League champions are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City reportedly believe that Dybala would be a good replacement for De Bruyne, with the Roma ace available for just £10million in July.

Another attacking player that Man City are showing a keen interest in is Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is one of the best and most important players in Carlo Ancelotti’s team and was the subject of a world-record bid from the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has urged Man City to offload Ederson.

The pundit does not think that the Brazilian goalkeeper has been in good form lately and questioned him after his less-than-impressive performance against Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Carragher told CBS Sports: “We keep talking about Manchester City and Rodri and we saw a big banner of him before the game with the Ballon d’Or, we saw him on the bench and we keep talking about, you know they need midfield players, they’ve got older players, I think we’re at the stage now where Manchester City need a new goalkeeper.

“Ederson’s been fantastic for Man City with the ball but in terms of being a goalkeeper, he’s cost them tonight and they needed him because he’s a really senior figure, he’s been there, he’s done it, he’s won all the leagues, Champions Leagues and this has been going on for too long with Ederson, the goalkeeper.

“That’s nowhere near enough at this level of football, he’s cost his team the game there.”

POLL: Where will Man City finish in the Premier League this season?