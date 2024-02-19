Erling Haaland makes decision on following Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid; Man City future uncertain for one reason

Real Madrid have been dreaming of adding Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to their squad next summer after they wrap up the addition of Kylian Mbappe this year, according to reports.

And the latest updates have provided an insight into whether or not Haaland would be inclined to team up with Mbappe, after it emerged on Monday that the PSG forward has signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid for the summer.

Mbappe is expected to be tied to a five-year contract in the Spanish capital as Real Madrid plot the construction of one of the most fearsome attacks the world has ever seen.

In that regard, Haaland is high on their wish list for 2025, when Man City might risk losing him due to a release clause currently due to be worth around £171m.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Haaland has no intention of playing for the same team as Mbappe – and the feeling is mutual.

Haaland and Mbappe are expected to be long-term rivals for the Ballon d’Or as they approach the primes of their careers, and it is claimed that neither of them think playing in the same team would benefit their chances of winning the award.

With that in mind, Haaland already ruled out the idea of linking up with Mbappe at PSG before Man City signed him – and he might not entertain the idea of going to Madrid either, despite otherwise being interested in the destination.

However, that doesn’t mean Man City are entirely safe when it comes to Haaland’s future.

Haaland wants one thing clarified before committing to Man City

The report warns that, while City want to update Haaland’s contract until 2029 with better protection regarding his release clauses, the striker wants assurances about one thing before committing.

Precisely, the issue at the front of Haaland’s mind is whether or not Pep Guardiola will extend his own stay as head coach.

Guardiola is under contract with City until 2025 and Haaland will be wondering if his boss is staying before making any final decisions about his own future.

Currently, Haaland is under contract until 2027 and the Mirror confirms he can at least envisage those three extra years in the Premier League.

Ideally, City want to renew Haaland’s deal until 2029, but they may have to address their manager’s future before then.

Still only 23 years old, Haaland has scored 73 goals from 80 appearances for City already. If it wasn’t clear enough already, he could dominate an era.

Haaland helped City win the Champions League for the first time by the end of his debut season, but as 14-time holders of the trophy, Real Madrid will continue to be linked with elite players like him.

For now, City might not have anything to worry about, but that could change in the future if Real Madrid remain interested and either Mbappe leaves them or Haaland changes his mind about teaming up with the 2018 World Cup winner.

