Erling Haaland put in a superb performance in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, making history again as he continues to be linked with a spectacular move to Real Madrid.

The Norwegian international notched two goals against the Cherries to take his Premier League tally for the season to 13, leaving him top of the scoring charts by a margin of six. Nico O’Reilly notched the Cityzens’ third goal in what was an excellent display from the team as a whole, and the result leaves them second in the Premier League table.

Haaland has now become only the third player in Premier League history to score multiple goals in four successive Premier League home appearances after Luis Suarez in 2013 and Robbie Fowler in 1996.

On his second goal of the night, BBC reporter Shamoon Hafez said: “Erling Haaland is a world-class talent, the way he took the ball away from the defender, you felt he pushed it too far from goal but still managed to squeeze it in.”

The 25-year-old is absolutely crucial as Pep Guardiola’s side look to mount a Premier League title challenge this season – and it’s clear that they need to keep him for as long as possible.

That is a topic of increased focus at the moment, with Real Madrid being heavily linked with a stunning move for the centre-forward of late.

Madrid’s potential sale of Vinicius Junior, who has serious interest from Saudi Arabia and has reportedly fallen out with Xabi Alonso, could reportedly lead to something spectacular.

It has been claimed recently that Madrid could consider selling Vinicius to the Saudis for a world-record €250million (£221m / $290m) to help fund a swoop for Haaland, but Man City simply can’t entertain letting him go.

Man City must rebuff ‘genuine’ Real Madrid interest

Haaland penned a new contract with Man City in January. His deal, from which he earns a staggering £525,000 per week, runs until 2034.

This puts the Cityzens in a very strong negotiating position, and Madrid would need to make a record-shattering bid for them to even consider letting him go.

But even if a £200m+ bid were to arrive for Haaland, he has proven again tonight why he can’t be allowed to go anywhere if he continues his incredible scoring form.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told us on November 1 that while a Man City exit could come under consideration in 2027, Haaland has no plans to agitate for a move at present.

“A sale of Vinicius would almost definitely lead to new speculation around something like this coming to life, but I think it would be a difficult one for the time being,” Jones stated.

“In 2027, there might be more chance Haaland could start to consider a new club. But at the moment he just seems content at Man City and I have been told he is desperate for more success as it would feel even sweeter now, after they have had a bumpy patch.

“He wants to keep City at the top and he wants to do well with [Pep] Guardiola. He also is very happy in Manchester for now.

“I have always expected he would go on to join Madrid as he just seems made for a stage like the Bernabeu. I know Barcelona have been mentioned a bit but I don’t think they can afford him.

“I would just be cautious around the Vinicius-Haaland storylines that might start to open up. People around City seem absolutely convinced Haaland is going nowhere else any time soon.”

