Erling Haaland: Man City striker’s reaction to FFP verdict emerges as Arsenal make blockbuster plan

Erling Haaland has not been affected by Manchester City being found guilty of FFP breaches, according to one of his Norway international teammates, as Arsenal plan to bring the striker to the Emirates Stadium.

Haaland has been at Man City since the summer of 2022 and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2034.

The Norway international striker is a superstar of the global game and is (arguably?) the best and most important player at Man City.

However, like the rest of his teammates at Man City, Haaland’s future at the Etihad Stadium is under doubt.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches by an Independent Commission.

The Cityzens are planning to appeal against the verdict.

It is the international break now, with Haaland away on Norway duty for the UEFA Nations League.

Norway won 3-2 against Denmark last week and lost 2-1 to Portugal last weekend.

On Thursday, Norway will face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium before taking on Portugal on Sunday.

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer has said that he has not noticed any change in Haaland’s attitude in the Norway camp since the Man City FFP guilty verdict came out.

BBC Sport quotes Ajer as saying about Haaland: “He’s been exactly the way he’s always the same with the national team.

“He’s truly focused on the upcoming games.

“I think he’s trying to do the same as everyone else, wait and see what the outcome is – but right now the main focus is Wales tomorrow night.

“That’s clearly been his way of doing it.”

When asked if he had seen a difference in Haaland since the news broke, Ajer said: “No not at all.

“Ever since I met him brings lot of energy and joy to the group.

“The biggest compliment I always give is that he hasn’t changed a bit from the moment I met him even though he’s the biggest star on the planet right now.

“He’s been exactly the same the last few days as well which is not a surprise for me.”

Ahead of the match against Norway, Wales manager Craig Bellamy has said that he does not think that the Man City turmoil will affect Haaland.

Bellamy, a former Man City player himself, said: “I don’t think he’d be distracted. The guy’s a machine.

“You see his record at international level. He just wants to score. That isn’t stopping.

“If you love football, you have to appreciate him.

“There are loads of ways to deal with him, but it’s difficult to pinpoint a certain one because it’s very rare you have a player who is this size and has his mobility.

“In other sports (rugby union) we had the Jonah Lomu factor.

“We’re coming through the Haaland factor at this present moment.

“What always remains is that he’s always alive. Once that ball comes into the box, he’s always alive.

“He lives for certain moments, which is really nice, but really hard to handle as well.”

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While Haaland might not be publicly showing any emotion, it is hard to envisage the striker staying at Man City should the club get relegated from the Premier League.

Man City face a hefty punishment if they fail in their appeal against the verdict.

The punishment could be a big fine, a transfer ban, a point deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

A striker of Haaland’s world-class stature would have a number of clubs after him, should Man City be thrown out of the English top-flight.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on a 2027 deal for Haaland.

We understand that Bayern Munich are also interested in the striker.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, too, would be keen on Haaland should he become available.

Football Insider has even reported that Arsenal have made contact for a potential deal for Haaland.

On September 27, Football Insider reported that ‘Arsenal and Real Madrid have already made contact’ with Haaland’s ‘representatives over a future move’.

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