Erling Haaland ‘obsession’ over Man City exit for one of two clubs develops as expulsion belief underpins ‘regular’ contact

Erling Haaland has a chance to leave Manchester City for either Barcelona or Real Madrid thanks to his father maintaining contact with both LaLiga giants, according to some big reports in Spain.

The topic of Haaland ending up at Barcelona or Real Madrid just isn’t going away and Diario Sport has explained how his departure from Man City could materialise either next year or the year after.

According to the Spanish source, Haaland’s father Alf-Inge is aware of his ‘obsession’ about playing in LaLiga and is therefore keeping in ‘regular contact’ with Barcelona and Real Madrid, feasibly the only two clubs who could take him to Spain.

Financial reasons mean their moves may have to wait until 2025 or 2026, but Haaland’s potential exit isn’t something Man City are going to stop hearing about until then.

The report claims the potential punishments that could be imposed on Man City if they are found guilty of breaching 115 Financial Fair Play rules – which could be points deductions or even demotion from the Premier League – may lead to the exit of Haaland and his admirers are well aware of it.

Even with that put to one side, it is claimed that Alf-Inge Haaland has been ‘working for months’ on a move to LaLiga for his son.

There is little doubt that Haaland ‘wants’ to play in Spain, the report reiterates, and it may just be a matter of when, not if.

Barcelona or Real Madrid for Haaland?

The other question to determine when the time comes is which club would be the more appropriate move for him: Barcelona or Real Madrid.

There is a feeling that it could be the latter, regardless of their impending addition of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, due to Barcelona having Robert Lewandowski as their veteran striker and Vitor Roque as their one for the future.

Of course, Lewandowski won’t be around forever and Haaland is better than Roque, but it is not a given that Mbappe will take the same role compatriot Karim Benzema operated in prior to his departure from Real Madrid last summer and in theory he could partner the Norwegian in an absolutely deadly attack in the Spanish capital.

Furthermore, Real Madrid seem to be slightly more stable financially than Barcelona at present, but only time will tell what that situation is like by the time they can consider making moves for Haaland.

For now, he remains Man City’s. The man with 29 goals to his name this season remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, although his deal is believed to contain some release clauses.

