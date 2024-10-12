Haaland may have settled on a future away from Man City

A dramatic report has claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will leave the club next summer and has just two potential destinations after ruling out another.

Haaland tore up the Premier League in his first two seasons with Man City and already has double figures of goals in his third. However, some spectacular claims have emerged that this could be his last campaign with the club.

The Norway international is apparently ‘ready to leave’ Man City and ‘has already decided what his future will be’, according to Spanish source Nacional.

The first strong suitors mentioned in the report are Paris Saint-Germain, who could make a mega-money offer to convince the 24-year-old to move to Ligue 1.

However, any such attempt is likely to fall on deaf ears, with the report explaining that Haaland has rejected this route in favour of a move to LaLiga instead.

His only potential takers there would be Real Madrid – who dream of pairing him up with Kylian Mbappe – and Barcelona, who would have to find a way to finance the move but believe they could be the more tempting destination.

Part of Haaland’s reasoning for wanting to move to LaLiga, it is explained, is so that he can continue his development among the elite, with Real Madrid and Barcelona obviously being two of the most illustrious clubs in the sport’s history.

READ MORE: Man City close to learning Pep Guardiola fate as Cityzens near brilliant Txiki Begiristain replacement

Barcelona’s Haaland belief amid contract demand

Haaland remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, but worries about him viewing Barcelona or Real Madrid as a step up have been on the back of City fans’ minds for a while.

Just last week, sources informed TEAMtalk that Haaland would be willing to sign a new contract with City, although he would want a release clause included in it to facilitate a potential future move.

While Nacional are claiming Haaland has decided to leave City in 2025, our understanding is that a move next year is actually unlikely and 2026 would be the more likely year for him to make a move.

After all, it would be nigh-on impossible for Barcelona to have Robert Lewandowski and Haaland in the same squad at the same time, and it currently appears that the former will be staying in Catalonia next season as well.

However, it can be confirmed that they do think they can convince him to choose them as his next step in the long run.

Man City transfer latest

Haaland would leave a major void in the Man City attack, especially after the decision to sell and not replace his deputy Julian Alvarez a few months ago.

One candidate to replace him, according to recent reports, could be the lethal Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

Another significant departure that could cause the club some concern would be the exit of goalkeeper Ederson, who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Recent reports have highlighted who City could look to sign as his replacement, though.

Our sources have also verified that there are serious Saudi suitors for midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland’s incredible City record

He may have been in Manchester for just over two years, but City are already the club Haaland has scored the most for in his career.

He began with an 18-goal spell with Byrne’s second team, but never scored for their senior side, before joining Molde and scoring twice for the reserves and 20 times for the seniors.

Since then, he has had eye-catching spells averaging not far off a goal a game for Red Bull Salzburg (29 goals in 27 games) and Borussia Dortmund (86 goals in 89 games).

But he has taken things to even more epic proportions as part of a dominant Man City side, scoring 101 goals from 108 games for the club so far.

In his first season in the Premier League, for example, his goal tally exceeded his appearance tally, reading 36 goals scored from 35 games played (although his all-competitions tally for that season’s treble winners was 52 from 53).

With 10 goals from seven Premier League appearances so far this season, Haaland is currently on course to boast a goals-to-game ratio greater than one again, after ‘only’ scoring 27 from 31 last time around.

With numbers like that, it’s only natural that Haaland will always be a player tipped for the very summit. City have been at the top of the tree at some stages of his spell there, winning the Premier League back to back, but Real Madrid took their Champions League crown last season to showcase their sheer strength as well, while Barcelona will be eager to prove their heavyweight status is still intact in an ever-changing footballing landscape.