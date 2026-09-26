Erling Haaland release clause bombshell as Man City reject relegation fears after FFP charges verdict

Manchester City sources have reiterated that Erling Haaland and other key members of the squad do not possess release clauses, while insisting the club are not even prepared to discuss the ‘doomsday’ scenario of relegation from the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands.

Man City have informed key squad members that there will be no panic following the verdict over the club’s alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules and that relegation is not something they are even considering.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City are already planning their appeal against the decision and remain internally confident that they can overturn the verdict.

Despite that, reports have continued to circulate claiming that some Man City players, including Haaland, have clauses in their contracts that could be triggered by relegation.

However, sources at Man City have reiterated to us that no such clauses exist, either for Haaland or other members of the squad.

Haaland only signed a new long-term contract with Man City last year, with the Norway international striker agreeing to remain at the club despite the fact the financial charges were still awaiting a decision.

We understand that, despite the uncertainty surrounding the case at the time, no release clause or relegation clause was inserted into Haaland’s agreement.

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Man City confident of winning appeal

Man City are equally adamant that there is no need for players to consider their futures on the basis of a potential relegation, with the club’s focus firmly on their appeal.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Friday, we have been told by other Premier League clubs that the expectation within league circles is that Man City will face at least one huge fine.

That remains only an expectation from rival clubs, with the eventual punishment yet to be determined.

From Man City’s perspective, should they fail to win their appeal, one potential consequence they are preparing for would be claims for compensation from rival clubs.

However, TEAMtalk understands those potential claims would not impact on Manchester City’s Premier League status.

For now, the message from inside the Etihad remains clear: Man City are confident in their appeal, there is no panic within the squad and talk of release clauses being triggered by relegation is being firmly rejected by the club.

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