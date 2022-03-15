Erling Haaland has special demand for Man City as they look to finalise ‘best proposal’

Erling Haaland has a special demand for Manchester City as they look to finalise their “best proposal”, according to reports.

City have moved into pole position for Haaland’s signature in recent weeks. They appear to have eliminated Barcelona from the running with their offer, so Real Madrid are the last remaining competitor for them as it stands.

Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger has provided the latest updating, tweeting: “Erling Haaland not yet made a final decision.

“Manchester City have made the best proposal so far. Real Madrid are still in the race thinking of matching the City offer.

“Barca are as good as out. It’s getting in the ‘crunch time’ now. Team Haaland will decide soon.”

However, even if the reigning Premier League champions do come out victorious, the 21-year-old striker wants to keep his options open.

He has made no secret of his desire to play in Spain in the past. And he already owns a property there.

As such, he is expected to ask for a release clause in his City contract, as per The Sun.

His agent Mino Raiola is likely to request a similar clause to the one in his Borussia Dortmund deal which has sparked the current transfer battle.

It would be a compromise for City, who want Haaland as their long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The fee to activate his departure could be set as one of the highest in football history, though.

So even if they do only getting him for a limited time, it may still pay off.

They do already of course have young Argentine forward Julian Alvarez joining their ranks, too.

Alvarez told how to succeed at City

And Alvarez has been sent advice on how to succeed under Pep Guardiola at City by former Barcelona ace Javier Saviola.

“I would tell him that this is very big, still, he’s just beginning,” Saviola told Argentine outlet TyC Sports (via Sport Witness).

“The worst thing that can happen to us is rushing it. He has to enjoy himself, to continue doing the games he is doing.

“We know that he has a huge future ahead of him.”

Alvarez will be looking to emulate Saviola by becoming a star for Argentina – he is on six caps for the country so far but is yet to score.

