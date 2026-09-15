Barcelona and Real Madrid are both moving forward with the belief that Erling Haaland could be considering a move from Manchester City to Spain in 2027, TEAMtalk understands.

The Norwegian striker signed a blockbuster nine-year contract with Manchester City in early 2025, with sources at the club insisting at the time that all of the release clauses contained in his previous agreements had been removed.

However, sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe there are still options within Haaland’s contract that could potentially provide a route out of the Etihad.

More significantly, there is an understanding between Haaland and City’s hierarchy that if and when the 25-year-old decides he wants a new challenge, the club would be prepared to look at the situation rather than simply shutting down the possibility of a departure.

Haaland has shown little desire to leave City to this point and remains fully committed to the club, despite the constant speculation linking him with both Spanish giants.

The striker has been at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in European football, scoring 168 goals in 204 appearances.

During that time he has smashed a host of records, including becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, setting the record for most goals in a single Premier League season and reaching 50 Champions League goals quicker than anyone before him.

His latest landmark came at the weekend when his winner in the Manchester derby saw him become the outright leading scorer in Manchester derby history in the Premier League with nine goals, moving clear of Manchester United and City legends Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero.

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Barcelona, Real Madrid waiting for Erling Haaland opportunity

Our sources understand that Haaland was never seriously considering a move away from City in 2026, with the forward determined to focus on the World Cup with Norway.

That tournament was a major moment for Haaland and his country, with Norway having made a huge impression by reaching the quarter-finals.

However, 2027 is now viewed as a potentially significant window for the striker to consider his future, particularly with the European Championship finals taking place in 2028.

That timeline also fits the potential needs of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are already looking at how their respective forward lines could develop over the next couple of years.

Barcelona’s need for a new elite striker is well documented after their lengthy pursuit of Julian Alvarez ended in failure.

Alvarez remains high on their wanted list and Barca also retain an interest in Harry Kane, but Haaland has been a long-term admiration dating back to his breakthrough at Red Bull Salzburg.

The Catalan giants also expect to have completed the major redevelopment of Camp Nou by then, with the rebuilt stadium set to hold more than 100,000 spectators and provide the club with significant opportunities to increase revenue.

Barcelona believe that could help strengthen their ability to make major investments in their squad, with Haaland representing the kind of statement signing that could accompany the new era at the stadium.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have admired Haaland for years and remain alert to the possibility of eventually bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norwegian was heavily linked with Madrid before his move to City and remains firmly on their long-term radar, although whether there would be room for him in their squad remains a major question.

With Kylian Mbappe already leading the line, Madrid would have to consider how Haaland could fit into their attacking structure and whether the finances would make sense.

For now, Haaland remains committed to City and there is no suggestion that he is actively pushing for an exit.

But we understand that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing on the basis that 2027 could be the year the door opens.

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