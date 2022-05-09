Erling Haaland transfer latest: Man City take another step closer to stellar signing after Dortmund nod

Erling Haaland has been allowed to take care of “personal matters” by Borussia Dortmund and has reportedly already had a medical amid increased speculation the prolific striker is poised to join Manchester City.

There have been fresh reports the Norway international is close to finalising a summer switch to the current Premier League champions, with some even suggesting he has already undergone a medical in Belgium.

Speculation gathered momentum on Monday when Dortmund revealed the much-coveted 21-year-old was dealing with unspecified issues on a day when the team were not training.

“The players have no training today. We allowed Erling to take care of personal matters,” Dortmund were quoted as telling German broadcaster SPORT1.

Haaland has been heavily linked with the Etihad giants for several months. And it was recently reported that personal terms for a five-year contract had already been agreed and the club were almost ready to trigger the player’s £63million release clause.

It has now been claimed he spent time in Brussels on Monday for his City medical.

Haaland to end City striker search

If completed, the move would end City’s long search for an out-and-out No.9 to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

City tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000-03, has been prolific since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

The deal would almost certainly make Haaland one of City’s highest-paid players with some reports claiming he could even earn as much as £500,000 per week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side have been involved in a tight title race with City this year, would expect the transfer to set new boundaries.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “I signed a new contract knowing City would not stop developing.

“If Erling Haaland went there he would not weaken them, definitely not.

“I know a lot of people talk about money. But this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this.”

