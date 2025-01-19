Manchester City may have been forced into giving Erling Haaland his new contract due to another club planning to make a move for him, claims a former Premier League striker who thinks his own lesser-cited record will now be caught by the Norway international.

Haaland was the centre of attention on Friday thanks to him putting pen to paper on a new contract with Man City for the next nine-and-a-half years. In doing so, he has become the best-paid player in the Premier League, reportedly on £525,000 per week.

Release clauses have been removed from Haaland’s deal as part of his new contract, which virtually guarantees he will be spending the prime years of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

But that might not have been the case without his new contract, according to Peter Crouch – who believes a club may have been in for Haaland before City reacted.

“I think it’s a strange one, it is a strange one,” Crouch told TNT Sports. “I don’t know, there must have been murmurings of potential people in for him for them to offer that.

“I totally get it from City’s point of view. They’ve held his value, there’s no get out clauses in it so they hold his value for the next 10 years.

“He’s not going to wane, he’s only going to get better. He’s been an absolute revelation since he came to the Premier League.”

Crouch names record Haaland will break

It’s scary to think what kind of goalscoring tallies Haaland could end up on by the time his City career ends now.

Many expect him to be in with a strong chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer.

Crouch agrees – and thinks one of his own specific records will fall in the process.

“I think he’ll break every single record,” Crouch continued. “You look at Alan Shearer’s 260 and that looks in danger now. He was pretty pleased when Harry Kane moved but I think Haaland will break every record.

“He’s an incredible talent, amazing player. Given the right service he’s going to continue to score goals.

“I’ve got a little record myself, the headed goals record, I think that will get smashed to pieces as well.”

