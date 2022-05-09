Erling Haaland transfer: Manchester City to confirm £63m deal this week

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be confirmed as a Manchester City player this week, according to a number of well-respected sources.

City are understood to have agreed to pay the £63m release clause in Haaland’s Dortmund contract and the deal will be announced later this week. It is expected then that the prolific Norway forward will link up with Pep Guardiola’s squad for the start of pre-season.

The Athletic, via sources in Germany report the transfer as a “done deal” with confirmation coming later this week.

Personal terms between the 21-year-old and City were agreed last month, per the source. Haaland has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Speaking on Sunday, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said that he expected Haaland’s future to be clarified soon.

“I know what is in the contract, we are bound by the exit clause,” Kehl told Sport1.

“We have tried in the last few months to reach a decision on Erling’s future. But then came the death of Mino Raiola.

“Unfortunately, the issue has dragged on a bit. But I think we will have clarity in the next week.”

Haaland has scored 85 times in 88 appearances for Dortmund making him one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

Haaland debut in US?

Reports have suggested he could be paid around £500,000 a week at Manchester City. And American fans could get their first sight of him in the blue of City.

Pep Guardiola’s men face Club America from Mexico in Houston on July 21.

Haaland played in Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Greuther Furth at the weekend but did not score. However, he blasted a hat-trick in the 4-3 defeat at home to Bochum last weekend.

His last game for the club will be this Saturday’s final game of the Bundesliga season at home to Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund will finish in second place. But they are 10 points behind Bayern Munich, who wrapped up their 10th straight title last month.

READ MORE: Ruben Dias one of three Man City defenders out for the season, Guardiola confirms