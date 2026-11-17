Manchester City have been told they have no chance of keeping Erling Haaland beyond this season if sanctions for breaking FFP rules see them demoted from the Premier League, with a controversial pundit arguing that their players dare not speak the truth and have been well insulated by the club’s media team in how to handle awkward questions about their future.

The eight-time Premier League champions are waiting to find out the gravity of their punishment after they were found guilty of breaching 114 counts of financial fair play across a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

And while it must be made clear that City continue to protest their innocence, have officially denied the charges and could take the case to clear their name all the way to the High Court, a separate Premier League panel are currently locked in talks over the most suitable form of punishment.

While much has been speculated over what sanctions City could face, it seems difficult to foresee a scenario whereby the club will be competing in the Premier League next season, with a report over the weekend indicating a mammoth 75-point punishment for this season could soon be applied; a tally which, almost certainly, condemns the Cityzens to relegation.

Asked about his own future at the club, Haaland has very quickly moved to distance himself from the speculation with a brilliantly flippant interview to Norwegian TV and amid fresh claims over the last few days that Real Madrid are ‘increasingly confident’ of striking a deal to bring the Norwegian goal machine to the Bernabeu next summer.

Despite that, pundit Simon Jordan has explained why the striker IS destined to leave next summer if relegation sanctions are imposed on the club, insisting the striker dare not speak the truth, though having commended City’s media team for the way they have helped sanitise their players’ answers…

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Man City told Haaland will leave next summer

Reacting to Haaland’s interview in which the player insisted all the sanctions against the club happened years before his arrival, Jordon told talkSPORT: “I would imagine they spend a lot of time considering the players themselves how they’re going to answer these questions because they know they’re going to come at some point.

“The club’s media department will be able to insulate them to some extent, but when they are away on international duty, it will come.

“They’ve probably been given a lot of media thinking, training and thought processes as well and the people that are around them.

“How can he answer that question? Everybody with half a brain knows; anybody with any brain will know that if Man City are consequenced to the extreme levels that people are suggesting they may well be, Erling Haaland will not be a Manchester City player.

“Nine-and-a-half-year contract or no nine-and-a-half-year contract. There is no way Erling Haaland will be playing against Lincoln next season.”

Jordan continued: “What else is he going to say?

“If he dared utter the real truth, which is, ‘I’ll be out of the door quicker than a quick thing from quick land’, if Man City are relegated and compromised to the extent that they may well be, there’s going to be absolute uproar.

“Because A, the ownership will say we’re going to overturn this, first and foremost, and second of all, he has a contractual situation that would be seen to be something that was completely degrading the premise of Manchester City. So he’s not going to say it, is he?”

When asked if it was fair to ask Haaland about his future, Jordan replied: “Is it a fair question to ask him knowing he can’t answer it?

“It’s a worthless question. The journalist can’t not do it, but it’s a throwaway question.”

Even prior to all the noise surrounding City’s 114-charge guilty verdict, sources had told our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that Haaland’s next destination is likely to be LaLiga, albeit not for a good couple of years yet.

Since the charges emerged, Bailey has also revealed the truth behind claims that Haaland’s deal contains a release clause, in news that will ease some concern among their supporters.