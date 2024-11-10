Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning a blockbuster move for Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland as they aim to build a squad capable of dominating European football.

The French giants have brought in the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in recent years but so far, have been unable to clinch a much-desired Champions League title.

Haaland scored his 15th goal of the season in Man City’s 2-1 loss at Brighton on Sunday. Overall, he has an incredible 105 goals and 14 assists in his 114 appearances for the Cityzens.

The 24-year-old striker is contracted until 2027, but there have been rumours that Man City have ran into issues when attempting to tie him down to an extension.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with Haaland but according to a report cited by Football365, PSG are a ‘surprise plan B’ for the Norwegian international.

PSG are said to have ‘entered the fight’ for Haaland’s signature as they are plotting a ‘bomb signing’. The French giants are reportedly ‘ready to take advantage of this unique opportunity and Haaland ‘could decide on a change of scenery’.

The report claims the ‘future of Guardiola is key to Haaland’s decision’. The Man City boss has entered the final year of his contract and there is growing speculation surrounding his future.

Man City would demand record-breaking fee for Haaland – sources

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Man City have irrefutably ruled out a transfer for Haaland any time soon unless an enormous bid is lodged for the striker.

Haaland is said to be hesitant about signing a new deal, amid the uncertainty over Guardiola’s future at the club. Also, City could be punished off the back of their ongoing legal battle with the Premier League and their 115 charges for alleged breaches of the division’s financial rules – which is another factor to consider.

TEAMtalk understands it would likely take a world record fee to get Haaland out of Man City, who want to extend his stay at some point over this season.

Moreover, our sources state that he would not necessarily want to leave Man City if Guardiola departed next year.

The two have a normal player-to-coach relationship and with Haaland being so single-minded, it is unlikely he would be too cut up by someone else leaving the club.

PSG do have plenty of cash at their disposal but it seems practically impossible to lure Haaland away from the Etihad in January, but they could make a big-money attempt for him next summer.

Man City round-up: Zubimendi race ignites / Valverde linked

Meanwhile, Man City are looking to sign a new midfielder to provide cover for Rodri, who is ruled out until at least the start of next season with an ACL injury.

The Cityzens have drawn up a shortlist of targets and as we exclusively revealed back in September, Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is an option.

Liverpool agreed to pay Zubimendi’s release clause of €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) over the summer but he ultimately snubbed the move to Anfield.

The Reds remain interested in Zubimendi but recent reports from Spain suggest that Man City could rival them for his signature in the January transfer window.

In other news, Man City are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The report claims that Man City are ‘very interested’ in the 26-year-old, who is a mainstay in Real Madrid’s starting XI and has a whopping €1bn (£830m / $1.1bn) release clause in his contract.

Man City are said to want Valverde as ‘cover’ for Rodri. The Uruguayan international can play as a central or attacking midfielder or on the right wing when required and his ‘flexibility has attracted Guardiola.’

Madrid, however, ‘are not willing to let go of one of their pillars without a fight. Valverde has renewed his contract with the white club on several occasions, Real Madrid could reject any offer for the young Uruguayan, especially considering his importance within Carlo Ancelotti ‘s system,’ per the report.

