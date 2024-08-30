Manchester City are reportedly set to offload talented youth winger Joel Ndala – but are trying to secure more favourable terms in the deal first.

Ndala joined Man City‘s academy as a 10-year-old from Port Vale in 2017 before progressing his way up the club’s youth team ranks.

As the youngest member of City’s squad, he helped them claim the Under-18 Premier League title in 2022, before backing up that success the following campaign.

Ndala went on to sign his first professional deal and in 2022-23, he chalked up 25 goal involvements across all competitions.

His trickery, turn of speed and eye for a goal earned him a call-up for England at the Under-17 World Cup in March of this year, with the teenager scoring three goals and bagging two assists on their way to a last-16 exit.

The Manchester-born player was also included in the City squad that travelled to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup – a tournament they ended up winning.

However, like many talented youngsters at the Citizens, very few actually graduate to the first-team – but some may get good moves elsewhere at a slightly lower level.

Now at 18, the youngster has a decision on his hands. Keep trying to break into Pep Guardiola’s plans, or head elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Man City eye buy-back deal

He may have chosen the latter option as Netherlands publication ED claimed that PSV Eindhoven are ‘very close’ to sealing a move for the England Under-18 international and that he would join for ‘several million euros’.

Moreover, Fabrizio Romano reported that PSV have agreed to sign the youngster on loan with a mandatory buy clause.

He added that City are trying to secure a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause for Ndala, who was also linked with Ajax.

AD Sportwereld reporter Rik Elfrink adds that City don’t want to lose control of the player in the future and their insistence on a buy-back guarantee being included in the deal is holding up the transfer.

The report adds a verbal agreement has been reached but City have not given him permission top travel for a medical and complete the deal.

It is understood that the Dutch team will agree on that sooner rather than later, with the transfer window shutting in a matter of hours.

Bar any late hiccups, City will get this deal done and on favourable terms.

City are well stocked for wingers at present, with Savinho, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, and the versatile Bernardo Silva can also play on the right wing.