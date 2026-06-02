All the ins and outs for Man City this summer

Manchester City are entering a new era after the departure of Pep Guardiola and their evolution is continuing with this summer’s transfer window.

City were one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window, signing Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi. But with some big exits already confirmed this summer – not just in the dugout – they are likely to have more business on the agenda over the coming months.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing City make this summer and every player leaving.

Man City signings

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Man City exits

Bernardo Silva

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 31

The player Guardiola has given the most appearances to in his managerial career, Silva has bowed out at the same time as his boss.

After joining City from Monaco in 2017, the versatile midfielder went on to play 460 times for the club, becoming a six-time Premier League champion.

“The decision to leave was a natural one,” he told Portuguese media. “It’s my last chance to take on another challenge in my life, to do something different.”

Exactly what his next challenge will be remains to be seen, since nothing has been announced about his next move.

John Stones

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 31

Stones has come to the end of his contract 10 years after joining City.

Injuries meant he didn’t play as many games as he’d have liked along the way, but a final appearance tally of 294 still commands respect.

“Everything comes to an end and I wish it’d go on forever, but I know that that’s not a possibility,” he said in his final interview with club media. “It’s tough, but at the same time, I can look back on the 10 years and I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and what I’ve done here.”

Multiple clubs have been linked with the England international.

Manuel Akanji

To: Inter Milan

Fee: £13m

Position: Centre-back

Age: 30

As part of the deal that took Akanji away from City last summer as they sent him to Inter, his initial loan move has become permanent.

Inter had an obligation to buy Akanji if they won Serie A and he played in more than half of their games. Both conditions were met to tee up his permanent £13m transfer.

Akanji played 136 times over three years in the City squad before his 45-game debut season with Inter.

What we’re expecting at Man City

Enzo Maresca is the man expected to take City into their post-Pep era, but it remains to be seen what changes they’ll be making to their squad.

Replacing Silva and Stones will be on the agenda, although that may be easier said than done.

The big signing City have their eyes on is Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest to strengthen their midfield.

Right-back could be another area to reinforce if City can find a suitable target.

Meanwhile, James Trafford’s future will be a topic of interest after he spent most of the season warming the bench, having originally expected to be City’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Winger Savinho is also understood to be available for a move.