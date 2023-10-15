Exclusive: Man City confident Bayern Munich midfielder will pick them to cast further Phillips doubt

Manchester City are hoping that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich opts to move to the Premier League next year, as they are confident he will join them, TEAMtalk understands.

Kimmich admitted to being unsettled at Bayern over the summer and his current deal is due to expire in 2025, leaving the German giants in a tricky situation over his future.

Bayern would ideally like Kimmich to commit to a new deal, but the 28-year-old is still considering his options at this stage.

City were alerted to his potential availability in the summer and Pep Guardiola is understood to see Kimmich as an ideal addition – given his ability to play in defence and midfield.

City sources have confirmed to me that Kimmich is a player of ‘huge interest’ to them, should he become available.

“I am told that whether Kimmich is willing to move away from Bayern, that is the main question that is concerning City and others who are interested. If he does show that willing – then expect a major push.”

Kimmich is an experienced Germany international with 80 caps to his name who has the ability to play as a holding midfielder or in more of a box-to-box role and would certainly add more quality to Guardiola’s squad.

Kimmich links a concern for Phillips

But links to another midfielder once again raise long-term doubts over Kalvin Phillips’ future as a City player.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Phillips will make a decision on his future in November or December, amid links with Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton.

The England international left Leeds United for the Etihad for £42m in July 2022, but due to injuries and competition for starting spots, he has made just 26 appearances for Man City, only four of which have been starts.

City are back in action on October 21 when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

