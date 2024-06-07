Exclusive: Concrete Man City interest in Real Madrid star confirmed after brutal Chelsea snub

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been at the centre of transfer rumours in recent weeks, with Manchester City and Chelsea both linked with the Brazilian.

Various outlets have suggested that the talented 23-year-old could move elsewhere in light of the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Bernabeu.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the only club who have so far shown any concrete interest in Rodrygo are Man City.

We understand that Pep Guardiola rates Rodrygo very highly and views him as an ideal player to strengthen his squad.

The Premier League Champions had put money aside to sign Lucas Paqueta this summer but they will now look to spend those funds on other targets.

We can confirm that Chelsea have previously approached Rodrygo’s entourage to understand the potential conditions of a deal.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are looking for an Mbappe replacement and ‘have considered Rodrygo in their evaluations,’ per our sources.

Real Madrid take firm stance on Rodrygo sale

Despite some members of the PSG hierarchy being admirers of Rodrygo sources say that the the French giants have no intention of negotiating with Real Madrid.

They are therefore looking at other winger targets and TEAMtalk understands that AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao is a name to keep an eye on.

Chelsea have ‘not received positive feelings’ from Rodrygo’s camp as without Champions League football, a move to Stamford Bridge isn’t seen as attractive for the Brazilian.

Man City remain attentive to the attacker’s situation but the big obstacle to any deal is the position of Real Madrid – who are not even willing to listen or consider offers for a possible sale.

Rodrygo is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028 and has played a key role in them winning the Spanish Super Cup, LaLiga and Champions League this season.

He scored an impressive 17 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions under Carlo Ancelotti this term and is determined to fight for his place in the starting XI.

Rodrygo clarified his position after the Champions League final, confirming his desire to stay at Real Madrid despite the reinforcements in attack that will arrive this summer.

Currently, therefore, the chances of him joining Man City, Chelsea, PSG or any other club are very, very low.