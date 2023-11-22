Exclusive: Man City desperate to tie down top goalscorer to new deal as La Liga giants circle

Manchester City are working hard to try and persuade Erling Haaland to sign a new deal, but TEAMtalk sources do not believe it is imminent.

The Norwegian superstar is contracted to City until 2027 having penned a five-year deal when he arrived. However, the initial deal included clauses that mean he could leave in the future for a set price.

As such, City are very keen to remove those clauses and are offering a substantial pay rise in return, but as Haaland’s camp are not keen.

Whilst Haaland is not looking to move, his representatives are also not looking to remove the clauses which kick in from 2025 after previous clauses for 2024 were nullified by Pep Guardiola signing his new contract last year.

Sources close to City have told TEAMtalk: “This is not happening at the moment, it’s that simple.

“But it is not really something to be worried about for City, this is nothing against them and Haaland is not about to depart or even thinking about it.

“Haaland has just covered his options and wants to make sure he is always in charge of his own destiny.”

The 23-year-old has scored 69 goals in 71 appearances since his arrival at the Etihad in 2022 and has cemented himself as an undroppable member of Pep Guardiola’s side.

This season so far, he’s netted 17 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid ready to swoop for Haaland

Real Madrid attempted to sign the Norwegian but lost out to City; however the striker has remained on Los Blancos’ radar. Reports from Spain suggest that Haaland’s name still appears on the La Liga giants’ list of top targets.

Real have also been keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. But they have been looking at alternatives, including Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich as well as Haaland.

The report suggests that Haaland will be available for approximately £175million when his release clause comes into play next summer. Haaland’s relationship with Jude Bellingham could also play a part as it is believed he would be keen to link up with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate.

Bellingham, former teammate of Haaland, has been a triumph since he made the switch from Germany to Madrid. The 20-year-old has netted 13 goals in 14 outings so far this season and has offered up three assists.

The England international is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury and is a big miss for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. He missed out on England’s recent Euro qualifiers after withdrawing from Gareth Southgate’s squad as a result of the injury but has recently returned to training.

Real are hopeful Bellingham will be ready for the weekend’s trip Cadiz where they will be hoping to improve upon recent results.

