The Saudi Public Investment fund are in talks to sign Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Man City)

Al-Nassr are working hard to sign a new world-class goalkeeper and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal they’ve given Manchester City a deadline regarding their move for Ederson.

As previously reported, sources have informed our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that the Saudi club want to secure the signing of a new keeper imminently.

Al-Nassr are very interested in Ederson and Liverpool star Alisson, but the move for Ederson is further along as they’ve already agreed personal terms with the Man City man.

We can confirm that the Brazilian has given the green light to a four-year deal with the Saudi side, with a salary set at around €12.5m (£10.5m) per year, which works out at just over £200,000 per week.

Ederson is now pushing for the move to Saudi Arabia but the Cityzens don’t want to lose him for a cut-price fee.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Al-Nassr have given Man City a 48-hour deadline to accept a bid in the region of €25 (£21m) to €30m (£25.2m), which will be paid in instalments, so the next two days will be key in negotiations.

If Al-Nassr are unable to agree a deal for Ederson in that timeframe, sources say that they will push to sign Alisson from Liverpool, who is described as their “first choice target.”

Liverpool stalwart Alisson still on PIF’s radar

Alisson’s preference is to stay at Liverpool as he doesn’t want to jeopardise his spot in the Brazilian national team by moving to Saudi this summer.

But Al-Nassr will do all they can to change the goalkeeper’s mind with a lucrative contract offer should they miss out on signing Ederson.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, is leading the negotiations for both players, and they’re ready to do everything they can to close a deal.

They also own Al-Ittihad, as well as Al-Nassr, who are pushing to sign a world-class goalkeeper this summer.

If Al-Ittihad are unable to bring in Alisson or Ederson they will seek help from PIF recruitment chiefs, who have a number of other exciting shot-stoppers on their shortlist.

TEAMtalk understands that talks have been held with the agents of Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Athletico Paranaense’s Bento.

The last option, if no agreement is reached with those players, is Juventus star Wojciech Szczesny, while Newcastle veteran Martin Dubravka also has interest in Saudi.

PIF are determined to provide Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad with top-level goalkeepers for the coming season. Ederson is the man to watch in the next two days.

If PIF manage to reach agreements with both Ederson and Alisson, one will be allocated to Al-Nassr, and the other to Al-Ittihad. Therefore, by targeting two players, they avoid any internal ‘challenges.’

