Exclusive: Man City prepare €100m bid for Jamal Musiala as battle for Bayern Munich superstar explodes

Manchester City are firmly in the race to sign Jamal Musiala but Real Madrid are also pushing to bring him in, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The LaLiga giants consider the Bayern Munich superstar a to be a top target for next summer to strengthen their attack.

Madrid want to sign what sources describe as a ‘top-level alternative to Jude Bellingham.’ They have prioritised a move for Musiala following the injury to Brahim Diaz, which has exposed their lack of quality options in attacking midfield.

Diaz will have to recover quickly for the second half of the season when he returns to action in December as Madrid aim to lift the LaLiga title.

The first months of 2025 will certainly give answers on Diaz and if his performances are not up to scratch, TEAMtalk understands this would open the door to the potential signing of Musiala.

The 21-year-old, who was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024, is hugely admired by Ancelotti. He can play as a number 10 or left-winger, so could provide cover in multiple positions at the Bernabeu.

But Madrid’s pursuit of Musiala will not be an easy one, with Man City and three other Premier League giants interested in him.

READ MORE: Man Utd identify long-term Fernandes replacement as Ashworth turns to incredible assists machine

Man City lead the race for Jamal Musiala

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Man City are the ‘most informed’ team in the Premier League on Musiala’s situation.

The youngster is under contract until 2026 and despite Bayern’s attempts to tie him down to an extension, they have so far been unable to.

We have been told that Man City have ‘hinted’ that they can put forward a bid of €100m (£83.8m; $111.7m) for Musiala.

That is probably not enough to convince Bayern into letting Musiala leave, but sufficient to at least open a serious negotiation.

We understand that Manchester United, Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Chelsea – where Musiala was a youth player – are also keeping a close watch on Musiala’s situation.

But as things stand, the race is being fought most fiercely by Madrid and Man City, with the Cityzens slightly favoured given that Musiala has a strong desire to return to England and play in the Premier League.

The battle for Musiala’s signature is still open. Real Madrid can offer him a winning project with a squad full of champions, while Man City and Pep Guardiola will try to persuade him by leveraging on the coach’s great ability to exalt players like him.

Bayern, for their part, will continue to try and convince him to renew his contract, but his future looks likely to be away from Germany at this stage.

TEAMtalk understands that Musiala would like to leave Bayern and embark on a new challenge elsewhere, with a move next summer looking increasingly likely.

Man City target new midfielder amid Rodri speculation

Meanwhile, Man City are one of the clubs in the race for 17-year-old River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono, although Real Madrid are the big favourites.

Arsenal have also shown an interest in the talented teenager, who has been dubbed as the next Phil Foden by pundits.

The Cityzens are also reportedly preparing to launch a bid for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders amid Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri.

It’s claimed that Man City are preparing to launch a bid of €40m (£33.5m; $44.7m) for Reijnders. However, Milan are said to be unwilling to part ways with the Dutch international mid-season, so the Cityzens will have to wait until next summer.

They are looking to bring in a new striker to compete with Erling Haaland, following Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has reportedly emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola’s side. Tottenham have previously been linked with the forward, who is valued at around £15m by the Hoops.

IN FOCUS: Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…