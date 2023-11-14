Exclusive: Man City prepare to raid Leeds for another academy gem after record Gorman deal

Manchester City are plotting a second raid on Leeds United for teenage sensation Harry Gray after agreeing a deal for Whites youngster Finley Gorman, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Treble winners City have agreed a British record transfer fee for 15-year-old attacker Gorman with the teenager set to make the move to Etihad in the near future.

Gorman is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the country after impressing for Leeds’ youth sides and England’s youth age groups.

Skilful attacker Gorman has played five times for Leeds United’s U18s this season chipping in with two goals and an assist in those games.

City could now turn their attention to Gorman’s Leeds United team-mate Gray as they look to continue their plans to bring in the best young talents early in their careers.

Gray is a teammate of Gorman’s for Leeds’ U18s and also for England’s U16s and the forward is highly-regarded at Elland Road.

The teenager, who is the younger brother of current Leeds first-team star Archie Gray, has scored three goals in three U18 Premier League games so far this season.

Leeds will be reluctant to lose both Gorman and Gray to Premier League leaders City as they look to keep and develop their best young talent into future first-team players at Elland Road.

Gray family to advise young brothers to stick with Leeds

Despite City’s interest, however, Gray’s family are not in a hurry to see the player move on and would likely advise both Harry – and any forthcoming interest in Archie – be batted away for now.

The Gray family have a rich history at Elland Road with both Gray’s father Andy, their grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie all turning out for the club.

As a result, we understand there is a confidence at Leeds that any approach from City will be rejected.

Furthermore, with Leeds offering a rapid first-team path to Archie Gray, it is hoped that Harry can soon follow suit in the coming years. And there is a feeling that their development will be best aided by playing regular football at Leeds than in the academy of Man City.

