Man City, Real Madrid on high alert as Alphonso Davies contract talks stall with Bayern Munich

Manchester City and Real Madrid are on red alert as Bayern Munich’s contract renegotiations with Alphonso Davies have stalled, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

As things stand, both club and player are still some distance away from an agreement. The Canadian is open to staying but no deal has yet been signed off by him and his camp.

The German champions are hopeful of securing Davies on an extension beyond the summer of 2025, when his current deal expires.

However, Bayern Munich‘s offers to extend have fallen short of Davies’ expectations and left the door open for the full-back to explore other options.

The 23-year-old would be happy to continue in Germany, where he has played since January 2019. Bavaria has been a good home to the left-back, but the current impasse has caused him to look around.

Real Madrid have serious interest in the Canada international and have already sounded out his agents about the possibility of a deal. They have serious interest in bringing Davies to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Bayern will make Davies available for sale if a deal is not struck in the coming months and would be content to bring in some money and allow one of the world’s fastest players to leave.

Real Madrid, Man City monitoring Alphonso Davies situation

Interested clubs will be encouraged by the German giants to come forward if they would like to sign him.

Sources state that Real Madrid will be first in line to make an offer, but Manchester City have held interest previously and could be tempted to make a move if the price represents a good deal for all parties.

Even with only one year left on his contract, Davies would command a hefty fee given his status as one of the world’s pre-eminent players in his position.

Davies has been a key figure for Bayern throughout his time at the Allianz Arena, helping his side to five Bundesliga shields, as well as the treble in 2020.

This season he has started in all their Champions League group stage matches but has endured a wobble in the Bundesliga of late.

He suffered a torrid time in the devastating 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend and failed to start in the two league games prior to that.

He will continue to feature in the first-team picture under Thomas Tuchel but is at risk of being exiled should the club chose to renege on any contract offer.

The disagreement comes around salary, with Davies looking to be paid in line with the club’s biggest stars – a request that is not unusual for such a prominent player at a top club.

His current wages do not represent his standing in the side and clubs such as Real Madrid would be able to provide far more.

The left-back has played 44 times for his country and found the net on 15 occasions during his international career.

