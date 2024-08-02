Exclusive: Man City transfer fully agreed as Pep Guardiola sanctions star’s move to title-winners

Man City are set to send an exciting youngster out on loan

Manchester City have agreed a deal to send young defender Tom Galvez on loan to Austrian champions LASK, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The two clubs have agreed a season-long loan deal for Galvez and we understand the move will be confirmed when the 19-year-old returns from City’s pre-season tour of the United States next week.

Galvez has yet to feature in any of City’s three games in America against Celtic, AC Milan and Barcelona with the full-back remaining on the bench.

Attacking left-back Galvez is highly regarded at the Etihad Stadium since joining the club from Watford in 2021.

Galvez has been a regular in City’s youth sides since making the move to Manchester and has helped the side win two English Youth Leagues and two Premier League 2 trophies.

Despite not having broken into City’s star-studded first-team as yet Galvez is a full Finland international having won three caps after making his international debut in January 2023.

City feel a loan move is the next stage in Galvez’s development and a number of clubs in England and across Europe have expressed an interest in the teenager.

However, LASK have moved quickly to agree a deal with City and the Premier League champions feel a move to Austria is the right step in Galvez’s career and will offer regular first-team football at a top level.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid close to signing Chelsea stalwart and Man City superstar in sensational double swoop