Manchester City are prepared to sell England star Raheem Sterling this summer, if a new contract is not agreed, TEAMtalk understands.

City have been keen on talking to Sterling since last summer, after his starring role for England at Euro 2020. However, he was far from first choice upon his return at the start of this season, and talks were put on hold.

In January, Sterling was attracted by a chance to join Barcelona on-loan, but instead a permanent deal for team-mate Ferran Torres was finalised.

But Barca remain keen, and although now part of Pep Guardiola’s starting XI once again – a new deal has still not been agreed.

Now, with less than 18-months left on his current deal – City’s top brass are becoming increasingly frustrated at the situation.

They do not want to lose the 27-year-old on a free transfer in 2023, and they now look unlikely to let it go beyond the summer for a decision to be made.

Sterling for his part is calm about the situation, knowing he won’t be short of suitors should he decide to depart the Etihad.

The attacker notched his 150th club career goal in City’s Champions League rout of Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

City join Arsenal in race for Brazilian

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they are to sign Brazilian winger Savio after a report revealed Man City have tabled a bid.

ESPN (citing journalist Ekrem Konur) recently reported Arsenal had scouted 17-year-old Atletico Mineiro attacker Savio. The Brazilian is one of the hottest prospects in his home country right now, and has drawn comparisons with Gabriel Martinelli.

But despite having the world at his feet, there is a sense from within the player’s camp that he is being overprotected.

That has manifested itself in a shortage of senior appearances – something his agent took umbrage with.

“There are these surveys from Red Bull Bragantino and Arsenal, but nothing official. No offer has arrived for Savio,” representative Juliano Rodrigues said last month (via HITC).

Rodrigues then went on to explain how a permanent exit is the “ideal” solution.

Permanent Savio exit is “ideal”

“He needs to play to evolve. Atletico don’t play him. So the best thing would be a transfer, with Atletico getting part of the rights for a future sale.

“This way, Savio will be able to take off in his career, as he is one of the best players of his age in Brazilian football. Going out on loan now is not interesting. The ideal (thing) is to leave permanently.”

Now, Savio may get his wish after the Guardian revealed Man City have tabled a bid.

The report – written by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano – stated the bid is worth ‘€6.5m (£5.5m) plus add-ons’. A sell-on clause would also be included to sweeten the deal for Atletico.

There are even tentative plans in place for Savio’s first move if he were to join Man City. The report adds Dutch side PSV could take Savio on loan next season if he joins City this summer.

Romano confirmed interest from Arsenal and the Red Bull Group. He stated both entities had made an approach for Savio in December.

However, it is Man City who have made the first move. And negotiations with the new frontrunners are ongoing at present.

