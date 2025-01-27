Bayer Leverkusen have enquired about the potential signing of James McAtee from Manchester City, though a FIFA ruling has reportedly put the transfer on ice.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leverkusen have ‘approached’ Man City to discuss McAtee’s potential switch to Germany. Xabi Alonso’s side have ‘offered’ City an initial loan which includes the option to buy this summer.

Alonso is pushing hard for the move as he is a ‘huge fan’ of the attacking midfielder. Alonso has made McAtee his ‘first choice’ to replace injured Leverkusen forward Martin Terrier.

Romano states that Pep Guardiola and City are ‘reluctant’ to let their academy graduate leave as they feel he can become a ‘regular starter’ in the future.

City must consider McAtee’s wishes though as the 22-year-old is open to an exit so he can continue his development by playing week in, week out.

Sky Sports have also provided their information on the transfer pursuit, stating that Leverkusen’s buy option would be worth €25million (£21m / $26.3m).

A move to Leverkusen might elude McAtee during the current transfer window, however. Sky Sports add that the transfer has been thrown into major doubt due to FIFA’s loan rules.

City already have six players loaned out, and they must recall one of those players before McAtee is allowed to head to Leverkusen on a loan-to-buy basis.

It’s since emerged Leverkusen have agreed to sign Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia in a loan deal that contains an option to buy. As such, McAtee’s proposed move to Leverkusen looks dead in the water.

DON’T MISS: Man City bid ‘rejected out of hand’, as Brazilian duo eyed to fill key role

Mainz, Dortmund also in frame

It remains to be seen whether the reigning Bundesliga champions have the finances to swiftly launch a £21m bid to sign McAtee permanently.

On January 19, it was claimed that Guardiola has approved the playmaker’s exit, though Romano has since pushed back on that suggestion.

Mainz have been linked with an ambitious move to try and sign McAtee before German rivals Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

At this stage, though, it appears Leverkusen are pushing hardest to snap him up. They will hope to resolve the situation and announce McAtee as their latest capture before the February 3 deadline.

Man City transfers: Arsenal battle; Bayern raid

Meanwhile, Norway starlet Sverre Nypan has ‘arrived in London’ ahead of crucial talks over his future.

Arsenal are ready to sit down with Nypan and his entourage this week. The City Group want to sign the midfielder first however, by sending him to Girona initially and then City if he impresses.

Nypan watched City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday in Erling Haaland’s executive box.

City are also exploring a ‘sensational late-January deal’ for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany ace has entered the final six months of his Bayern contract and City reportedly hope to sign him for a reduced price in the coming days.

Guardiola could reunite with Kimmich, having previously coached him at the Allianz Arena.

QUIZ – higher or lower?