Manchester City have exploded into the race to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who Liverpool have identified as a top target for the summer window, teeing up a dramatic transfer battle between the two Premier League giants.

The 21-year-old has played a starring role in the Cherries’ fantastic season that sees them in contention for European qualification and on track for the best campaign in their history.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on September 19 last year that Kerkez has been shortlisted by Liverpool and as we reported this week, the Reds believe they are in a very strong position to sign him.

However, sources have informed us of a big development in that Man City are seriously considering a bid of their own for Kerkez, in an attempt to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of the Hungarian international.

Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to build a revitalized squad with a focus on top youngsters that are capable of taking them back to the top of the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City have made contact with Kerkez’s agents in recent days and are now seriously considering making an approach this summer.

The Bournemouth full-back is considered a top target for the Cityzens, who are now starting to do the legwork on transfer targets under new sporting director Hugo Viana. With this in mind, we are about to see Man City and Liverpool go head-to-head for one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players this summer.

Man City to rival Liverpool for Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth have accepted that they face a battle to keep hold of their best players this summer. Along with Kerkez, centre-back Dean Huijsen and forward Antoine Semenyo are generating interest from top sides.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Andoni Iraola’s side have begun looking at left-back targets as they anticipate Kerkez’s departure.

As previously reported, we understand that a bid of at least £40m would required to make Bournemouth consider selling Kerkez this summer. Both Liverpool and Man City view this as fair.

Liverpool have been working on a deal for Kerkez for months and have been in regular contact with his entourage. They view him as an ideal addition, as Arne Slot looks to bring in a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

A move to Anfield interests Kerkez but he will be keen to speak to Man City as he continues to assess the options available to him this summer.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have also looked at the left-back but they have not made any major moves in his direction and are not expected to this summer.

The race is heating up for Kerkez though and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Man City make the first formal bid for the talented youngster.

TIMELINE: The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs, in the middle of a run of three consecutive Premier League appearances with an assist.

