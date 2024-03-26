Man City expulsion could cost Guardiola star player who ‘dreams’ of link-up with global phenomenon at Euro super-power

Man City striker Erling Haaland could join up with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is interested in a move to Spain and will use Manchester City’s upcoming clash with Real Madrid as an ‘audition,’ per reports.

The Norwegian international signed for the Cityzens for around £52m in 2022 and has now established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Haaland scored a record-breaking 36 goals in his first Premier League season – helping Pep Guardiola’s side to lift a historic treble in the process.

The 23-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down this term, scoring 18 in 23 Premier League matches so far.

With form like that, it has been no surprise to see Real Madrid being heavily linked with a move for Haaland in recent weeks.

Various outlets have claimed that Man City could lose players amid the investigation into their 115 alleged breaches of the PL’s profit and sustainability rules, which could potentially result in their expulsion from the division.

Real Madrid’s priority for this summer has always been to sign Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe – who is out of contract in June – on a free transfer.

Mbappe’s switch to the Bernabeu looks set to happen, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that a future move for Haaland is completely off the table.

Erling Haaland wants to join Real Madrid in the future

According to Spanish outlet AS, as cited by 90min, Haaland will use Man City’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid to ‘prove his worth’ to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Haaland is said to have been left ‘dismayed’ by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe as he believed they would have tried to sign him instead due to a ‘release clause in his contract.’

This clause is rumoured to be ‘affordable’ for clubs outside of England – although the fee set is not known – and becomes active from the end of this season.

Man City faced Los Blancos in the Champions League last season and won with ease, thrashing them 5-1 on aggregate, although Haaland didn’t score any of those.

Haaland reportedly ‘dreams of playing for Real Madrid,’ but the Cityzens are keen to tie him down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2027.

However, the striker’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, wants to retain the release clause which would allow him to join Madrid for a relatively affordable fee in future.

Real Madrid are ‘open’ to having Haaland and Mbappe ‘on the same team,’ which is undoubtedly a mouth-watering prospect, albeit a worrying one for City fans.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Haaland’s contract talks progress in the coming months.

