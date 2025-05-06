There has been a huge claim over the future of Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne wants Manchester City chiefs to consider an astonishing U-turn by offering him a new contract even though he has already announced his exit, as per a report.

De Bruyne’s future has been the subject of much speculation all season as his contract is due to expire on June 30. Over the past six months Man City have been debating whether to offer him a one-year extension or allow him to leave the Etihad on a free transfer.

On April 4, De Bruyne confirmed on social media that he is planning to depart City as the club had decided against holding talks over a new deal.

But some feel City are making a mistake, especially after the attacking midfielder scored the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

De Bruyne has admitted he was ‘a bit surprised’ by City refusing to offer him a new contract. And after the victory over Wolves, he said: “I showed I can still play here [in the Premier League] otherwise I don’t do what I have done in these last four or five weeks.

“Obviously I know I’ve got one game left here [at the Etihad] but I just try to do my job like I’ve always done and I did that today, so I am proud of what I am doing. I give everything and I want to win the game.”

City fans are poised to say goodbye to the legendary Champions League winner and six-time Premier League champion when Bournemouth travel to the Etihad on May 20, three days after the FA Cup final.

But according to GiveMeSport, De Bruyne wants the City hierarchy to consider a remarkable change of stance.

The playmaker is urging Pep Guardiola and City to consider offering him a contract extension if he stays fit and continues to play a key role in the side until the end of the season.

De Bruyne would ‘seriously consider’ staying at City if he was given the opportunity, despite his exit being confirmed on social media.

The Belgium captain is ‘refraining from picking his preferred exit route’ until he gets clarity over whether City could engineer a shock U-turn.

MLS clubs tracking Kevin De Bruyne situation

San Diego FC were previously named as frontrunners for De Bruyne, though they will struggle to finance a deal for him.

It emerged on Saturday that Chicago Fire are in talks with the 33-year-old and his entourage.

Inter Miami have first refusal for De Bruyne out of all Major League Soccer sides, but they have already filled their three designated player slots and this has opened the door for Fire to swoop in.

Should De Bruyne leave City, then MLS would be his ideal destination as he and his family like to spend time in the US.

Saudi Arabian clubs have also drawn up lucrative offers for De Bruyne. At this stage they are low down his priority list as he would rather stay at City for another year, or move to MLS if the Cityzens reject his planned U-turn.

Man City transfers: Latest on De Bruyne replacements

City need to land a top-quality No 10 if they decide against offering De Bruyne fresh terms.

Guardiola’s side have been forced to admit defeat in the hunt for a supreme talent valued at more than £100m.

But City are ready to move for Morgan Gibbs-White instead, and TEAMtalk has revealed his transfer stance.

