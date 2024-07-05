Exclusive: Man City eye FOUR new superstars as Kevin de Bruyne ‘agrees’ Saudi move

Manchester City have drawn up a shortlist of replacements for Kevin de Bruyne, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, as the Belgian eyes a move to Saudi Arabia.

The iconic midfielder has reached an agreement on personal terms with Saudi side Al-Ittihad, who will now negotiate with Man City over a fee.

De Bruyne only has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Etihad, and Pep Guardiola is willing to sell him now rather than lose him on a free transfer.

The manager has seemingly been preparing for the 33-year-old’s departure for some time, as TEAMtalk sources say he already has several potential replacements in mind.

Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has been informed that Benfica star Joao Neves is one potential option for Man City.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for him.

The Red Devils’ new sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with selling Casemiro and Neves is one of his top targets to replace former Real Madrid man, per reports.

Man City draw up De Bruyne replacement shortlist

TEAMtalk understands Man City will join the race for Neves if De Bruyne is sold, and sources say the battle with Man Utd for the teenager “could become fierce.”

Neves has a £105m release clause in his contract, though, which Benfica are demanding in full, so that will make negotiations “difficult” for his suitors.

Sources say that Man City are also keeping tabs on the situation of Dutch star Xavi Simons, who Bayern Munich are leading the race for but nothing is finalised yet.

The 21-year-old PSG star was outstanding while on loan with RB Leipzig last season, scoring 10 goals and making 15 assists in 43 appearances, and has caught the eye playing for the Netherlands in Euro 2024.

PSG are open to selling Simons for the right price and Bayern have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with him, but a fee is yet to be agreed with the French giants.

Man City also long-term admirers of Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz, who was one of Xabi Alonso’s most important players in their fantastic 2023/24 double-winning campaign.

Wirtz netted 18 goals and made 20 assists last term and at the age of 21, is only expected to improve as he gains experience. He would be an expensive addition though, and it’s likely he’ll stay at Leverkusen for another season.

Man City ‘make movements’ for Jamal Musiala

Finally, Bayern Munich’s golden boy Jamal Musiala is also being ‘monitored’ by Man City, according to TEAMtalk sources.

He has been sensational in Euro 2024, bagging three goals, and Guardiola’s side have ‘made movements’ behind the scenes for him.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals and made eight assists last season for Bayern and we understand that his future could be dependent on whether Simons joins the German giants.

Musiala has two years remaining on his contract and negotiations over a renewal are currently at a standstill, so Bayern could be open to selling him for a mammoth fee this summer.

The youngster is considered Man City’s ‘most appreciated’ potential replacement for De Bruyne, but securing a deal will be far from easy.

