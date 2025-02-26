Manchester City hold interest in Tino Livramento alongside his Newcastle United teammate Bruno Guimaraes, it has been revealed – though the once-capped England international is not the only right-back Pep Guardiola is chasing with two other options on the table.

Man City had a massive January transfer window, spending around £180million to bring in Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov. There will be yet more major changes in the summer as Pep Guardiola has a host of ageing players who need replacing.

Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on a loan deal which is expected to become permanent this summer. According to The Telegraph, City are ramping up their search for Walker’s replacement.

The report states that Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso remains a concrete target after City decided against moving for him in January due to the costs involved.

But Cambiaso is not the only right-back City are looking at, as they are ‘monitoring’ Livramento’s exciting performances at Newcastle, too.

The Citizens also admire Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain, viewing him as one of the best full-backs around, though he will be particularly hard to sign after he penned a new contract in the French capital recently.

Cambiaso and Livramento are viewed as easier targets to capture, even if Newcastle do not want to lose the latter.

City’s interest in Livramento sets up a thrilling potential double raid on Eddie Howe’s side.

Guardiola and City remain hopeful of adding Guimaraes to their midfield ranks. TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Guimaraes has a verbal pact with Newcastle which will allow him to leave for £85million (€102m / $108m) this summer.

Man City want new right-back and midfielder

The Telegraph report adds that City will strongly pursue a new No 8 in midfield alongside a right-back. Guimaraes is a prime contender, as long as City are willing to spend big money to land him.

Guardiola is understood to have asked the City hierarchy for the biggest squad he has ever had while in England as he wants to compete for all major honours once again.

When asked about the need for a larger squad, Guardiola told a press conference: “You have to think about who can play every three days for a month. Especially the guys who remain here and the guys who come, how is their history in terms of injures.

“That’s the most important thing otherwise it can happen the same as this season. You have to try to avoid it.

“The club has to sign players but at the same time the club has to keep the players we have as much as possible. Because with the World Cup then immediately the season, it will be even tougher next season, we need a little bit bigger squad year.”

DIVE DEEPER: Man City planning for another summer rebuild as impact of Club World Cup, APT ruling explained

Man City transfers: De Bruyne truth; winger claim

Kevin De Bruyne is among the senior City players who have been tipped to move on this summer.

But TEAMtalk understands San Diego have made no progress in talks with De Bruyne recently, despite reports suggesting a deal is ‘close’.

Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku could fall down the pecking order at City this summer as the club has been linked with a new left winger.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Guardiola has ordered City to ‘pay whatever fee they have to’ in their chase for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

