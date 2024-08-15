Fabrizio Romano confirms Man City ‘hijack’ of Lyon deal amid concerning Guardiola update

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Divin Mubama after ‘hijacking’ his transfer to mainland Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano, while an insider has provided their information on Pep Guardiola’s future.

Mubama is a 19-year-old centre-forward who came through the West Ham United academy before making his senior debut for the Irons in November 2022. The teenager went on to make 18 first-team appearances for West Ham in all competitions, registering one goal and one assist in that time.

Mubama is now a free agent though as he rejected the opportunity to sign a new deal with West Ham and instead let his contract run down.

Mubama may not be the most prolific scorer at senior level just yet, but he did manage 18 goals in 34 games for West Ham U21s. As such, a number of clubs have made contact for Mubama’s services, viewing the England U20 international as a top prospect for the future.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has now provided a crucial update on the attacker’s next move.

The journalist states that Lyon, as well as Portuguese outfit Famalicao, had both entered into discussions with Mubama’s entourage over a free-transfer move.

Out of those two clubs, Lyon will have been hopeful of winning the transfer race given their illustrious past. But Man City have burst into frame and stolen Mubama from Lyon and Famalicao’s grasp.

City are ‘closing in’ on the London-born starlet’s signature after ‘hijacking’ the pursuit.

Man City transfers: Divin Mubama poised to join

Guardiola’s side view Mubama as a very good homegrown player who can eventually fight for a place in their senior squad.

Should the deal reach completion, then Mubama is expected to train with the City first team over the next few months as club staff analyse his ability and potential. The Citizens will then decide whether to loan him out and at what level he might be able to shine.

Meanwhile, former City ace Paul Dickov has revealed that Guardiola has given the club’s staff no signals at all that he will be extending his contract with them.

Although, it is not all bad news for City fans, as Dickov adds that Guardiola is ‘energised’, which could see him sit down with club chiefs and discuss fresh terms.

“He’s the best, we all know that. With only having this year left, every press conference that he does, every interview that anybody connected with the club is going to do, is going to get asked that question until he decides what he does with his future,” the former striker said.

“We’re all hoping that he does extend – not just City fans but the Premier League in general, he’s been that influential. I really don’t know.

“I was out in pre-season and speaking to some of the people within the club and trying to get a little hint of what Pep was going to do, but they were genuinely saying themselves that they don’t know. They want Pep to make that decision when he’s ready.

“The one thing on a positive note, sometimes in pre-season as players and staff when you are away for a long time, it can be a little bit of a drag, but I have never seen Pep look as energised in a long time.

“In and around the hotel, on the training pitch and especially in his press conferences, he seemed to have a little bit of a buzz about him and energy that maybe we haven’t seen the last couple of years because it has been long seasons, short post-seasons and straight into pre-season.

“He’s probably looked a bit tired, but he’s now energised and bubbly and raring to go. Hopefully that’s a good sign.”

