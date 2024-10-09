The first reinforcement Manchester City will make in January has been confirmed, though a longer-term target worth £84m is expected to choose Bayern Munich, according to reports.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man City’s first signing in January will come via MLS. Taking to X, Romano confirmed City have ‘sealed’ a deal to bring 17-year-old left-back Christian McFarlane over from sister club New York City FC.

“Manchester City will sign 2007 born talented left back Christian McFarlane in January 2025, deal sealed as expected,” wrote Romano.

“Man City Academy and City Football Group to bring in another huge talent as from US after Cavan Sullivan.”

McFarlane was born in England and has represented The Three Lions at Under-18 level in the international arena. But while news of his impending arrival is unquestionably positive for Man City, there’s bad news regarding the club’s efforts to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Man City have long been linked with signing Wirtz as their long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne. A fresh update from Sky Germany has confirmed City along with Real Madrid hold interest in the Leverkusen ace, though both clubs look set to lose out to Bayern Munich.

Sky Germany stated Wirtz’s plan at present is to remain in Germany by signing with Bayern in 2025. Only after a spell with the biggest club in his homeland will Wirtz then consider moving abroad.

That is music to the ears of Bayern who like Man City, are intent on signing arguably the country’s brightest young star. The report concluded Bayern ‘definitely’ want to sign Wirtz and the cost of doing a deal will be ‘at least’ €100m (£84m / $110m).

Man City also looking at Rodri replacement

Aside from McFarlane, Man City are also expected to be in the market for a new midfielder in January.

Midfield linchpin Rodri has suffered a season-ending ACL injury and all manner of options are being explored.

TEAMtalk revealed four names were on Man City’s radar back on September 24. The quartet are Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Ederson (Atalanta) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

A move for Zubimendi would certainly raise eyebrows given the classy Spaniard was Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target over the summer.

Liverpool were willing to activate the €60m release clause in Zubimendi’s deal, though the deep-lying playmaker elected to snub the Reds in favour of remaining with his boyhood club.

The latest on Zubimendi to Man City came via reports in Spain earlier this week. It was claimed Pep Guardiola has installed Zubimendi as his first choice midfield target for January.

Accordingly, Man City have reportedly set about formulating a strategy that will allow them to succeed where Liverpool failed.

De Bruyne and Salah to play together? / Haaland successor

In other news, MLS side San Diego FC are reportedly eyeing up a sensational double swoop for Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.

De Bruyne is out of contract at the Etihad next summer. Aged 33 and suffering ever more frequently with injuries, a parting of the ways could be on the cards.

Another option rapidly opening up for the Belgian maestro is a link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

TEAMtalk understands the Saudi Arabian side are willing to offer De Bruyne a staggering wage rise to £1million per week. De Bruyne currently pockets a reported £400,000 every seven days at City.

Elsewhere, Sporting CP hotshot Viktor Gyokeres has been backed to replace Erling Haaland at Man City if he’s eventually lured to Real Madrid.

Adding fuel to that fire is Fabrizio Romano’s claim Hugo Viana – Sporting’s current director of football – is Man City’s choice to replace Txiki Begiristain who is stepping down from his City role at season’s end.

IN FOCUS: Who is Christian McFarlane?

Although born in England, McFarlane owes much of his development as a football player to the American soccer system. His family relocated to the US when McFarlane was three years old.

New York City FC, part of the City Football Group, signed McFarlane when he was 11. A few years later, he signed his first professional contract with them at just 14; only two players had signed an MLS contract at a younger age before.

A left-back by trade, he has been praised by NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing for his defensive attributes, but also his attacking positioning and expression on the pitch.

Cushing gave McFarlane his MLS debut in June, during a defeat to Columbus Crew, marking his promotion from the NYCFC reserve team.

At international level, it has been a tug of war between England and the United States for his services. He was capped by both countries at U16 level, but has represented England in the brackets above.

And there have been battles for his services at club level too, with McFarlane believed to have turned down moves to Brighton, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already.

