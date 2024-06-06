The future of Julian Alvarez may well lay away from Manchester City and Fabrizio Romano has dropped a pair of tantalising updates on where the unhappy Argentine could play next.

Alvarez, 24, cost just £14m when signed from Argentine side River Plate in the winter window of 2022. The versatile forward quickly made a mockery of that figure upon arriving at the Etihad six months later.

Alvarez scored 17 goals across all competitions in his first season at Man City. The frontman lifted the treble and also added the World Cup to his overflowing trophy cabinet.

Alvarez backed up his impressive first season in England when scoring 19 goals in the 2023/24 campaign. However, despite his free-scoring nature, Alvarez is by no means a regular starter.

Erling Haaland understandably gets the nod at No 9 when fit. Alvarez can play behind the striker, though that’s where Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are at their best.

As such, Alvarez had to settle for more substitute appearances than he would have liked at this stage in his career. The end result is Alvarez is unhappy with his levels of playing time in Manchester.

Man City have shown a willingness to cut major stars loose if they believe it is in their best interests. Indeed, the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were both sold in the primes of their careers and big fees were duly collected.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, many a top team are beginning to sense there’s an opportunity to sign Alvarez.

Atletico Madrid and PSG are both hovering and the latter of that trio have a Kylian Mbappe-shaped void to fill in their frontline.

However, taking to X, Romano was keen to stress it’s not out of the question that Alvarez moves to another English side if Man City sanction a sale.

City have let major stars such as Sterling (Chelsea) and Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) join heavyweight domestic rivals in recent times. Romano did not list which English sides are hovering, though it stands to reason it’s the cream of the crop.

Indeed, with Alvarez reportedly valued in the £70m-£80m range by City, only the Premier League’s elite can afford the move.

Alvarez future coming to a crossroads

Romano wrote: “Several clubs have approached Julián Alvarez, not only Atletico Madrid but also Paris Saint-Germain showing interest.

“No proposals or negotiations yet but several clubs keen, also from England. Man City want to keep Julian, talks with his camp will follow about that.”

The talks Romano referenced will no doubt centre on guarantees over playing time moving forwards. If City cannot assure Alvarez he’ll start more frequently, the Argentine could push to leave.

In any case, a subsequent update from Romano revealed that under no circumstance will City entertain a loan exit.

The reporter guaranteed that only two outcomes are possible for Alvarez this summer – staying at Man City or a permanent sale.

Outright sale or bust

“In terms of interesting cases, keep a close eye also on the situation of Julian Alvarez,” Romano told Caught Offside. “There were many rumours in the recent days, especially about Atletico Madrid.

“Let me clarify one thing, guys, the message I’m getting as of today, and I can guarantee it will be the same for the entire transfer window, but as of today, is that Manchester City are not considering any loan for Julian Alvarez. This is the point.

“[…] So, several clubs are asking for information about Julian Alvarez. Why? Because they know from those also close to the player that Julian wants to play more.

“He could be one of the surprising names for the summer transfer window in case the player decides to ask for any new opportunity, but it will really depend on Manchester City.”

