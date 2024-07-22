Fabrizio Romano has shut down claims Kevin de Bruyne has agreed a deal to move to the Saudi Pro League, but one Aston Villa man does appear destined to be set for a big-money switch instead.

Speculation has continued to mount over De Bruyne‘s future, with the Manchester City star and Premier League legend now into the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

The 33-year-old, who is currently enjoying his summer holidays after representing Belgium at Euro 2024, addressed his future earlier this month, saying he hadn’t talked to anyone about a move.

He told Belgian publication HLN: “I’ve read a lot of headlines, but I haven’t spoken to anyone. I hope I can last a few more years. Everyone knows I’m under contract at City for another year. And that I haven’t talked to anyone yet. I assume there will be talks with City in the next few months.

“If not, I will have to look for something else. But it’s hard to say what will happen. My summer will be very quiet. I will enjoy my holidays. And then I will return to City.”

The former Wolfsburg star, who swapped the Bundesliga outfit for City in 2015 for £55m, has been linked with Al-Ittihad and on Sunday, reports suggested he had agreed terms with the Saudi outfit.

This seem to tally up as in June, De Bruyne, who scored six goals and bagged 18 assists in an injury-hit season where he made just 26 appearances in 2023/24, raised the possibility of a move to the Middle East due to the “incredible” amounts of money on offer.

He told HLN: “At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

De Bruyne’s future remains uncertain

However, Romano says Saudi sources have played down reports of the ex-Chelsea man moving to Al-Ittihad, with him emphasising this was ‘not true’.

While they may not sign the attacking midfielder, he adds that City goalkeeper Ederson is next on Ittihad’s agenda, but this is not an easy transfer.

The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract and after being the club’s first-choice stopper for so long, his form dropped off last season, with Stefan Ortega regularly playing between the sticks in his absence.

While that move is still in limbo, Ittihad – who look set to appoint former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli on a three-year deal – are closing in on Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby, according to Romano.

Villa’s record signing appears to be inching closer towards signing for the Saudi team in a deal worth around £50m, the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms and a long-term contract is likely to be struck.

The winger joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen for £51.9m in 2023 and despite scoring 10 goals and bagging nine assists, it looks like his time in the Premier League will be a short one.