Amid growing concerns Manchester City will lose Rodri to Real Madrid and Mateo Kovacic to Saudi Arabia in January, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has divulged what he’s hearing.

Man City have shown a willingness to offload senior and established stars if the price is right in recent years.

Indeed, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez were both sold to Saudi Arabian sides in 2023. Julian Alvarez netted Man City a club-record package worth £82m (€95m / $105m) when moving to Atletico Madrid last month.

However, none of that trio were as important to Man City as Rodri is right now. Furthermore, none of the trio were sold mid-season.

CBS Sports broke news on Thursday of Saudi side Al-Nassr targeting Mateo Kovacic.

Al-Nassr are the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays and the report claimed the Portuguese legend was a driving force behind Al-Nassr’s chase.

The Saudi side reportedly registered their interest in Kovacic in the latter stages of the summer window.

They were even prepared to put a gigantic contract offer of $1million (£760,000 / €902,000) per week on the table had they been able to free up an overseas quota spot by offloading Sadio Mane or Anderson Talisca.

Of course, the move did not materialise, but CBS Sports then claimed Al-Nassr are fully prepared to re-enter the frame for Kovacic as soon as the January window opens.

Man City must be wary of losing Kovacic mid-season

A mid-season exit for an ultra-reliable and trusted star like Kovacic would remove one of Pep Guardiola’s key depth pieces.

There is also no guarantee a replacement signing in the winter window would pick up Guardiola’s ideas and tactical requirements quickly enough to benefit Man City in the run-in.

With Arsenal expected to challenge for the title once again and Liverpool looking the business under Arne Slot, fine margins will decide the fate of the title once more.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has responded to CBS Sports’ claims on Kovacic.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Romano’s view on Kovacic to Saudi Arabia

When writing in his Daily Briefing (via Caught Offside), Romano suggested talk of Kovacic leaving mid-season is entirely premature.

“The transfer window closed a few days ago and we have heard many rumours already,” began Romano.

“What I can say guys is that, no, there’s nothing at this stage regarding Mateo Kovacic moving to the Saudi Pro League. No talks, nothing.”

While Romano is adamant there is little to speak on regarding Kovacic to Saudi Arabia just yet, he did state the Croatian’s playing time – or lack thereof – could be a factor that determines whether a January switch is viable.

“In January we will see and his future will also depend on how much he will play, but nothing is ongoing now,” continued Romano. “I don’t know where this is coming from.”

READ MORE: The top 10 biggest spending clubs in the world in the summer of 2024: Man Utd in top three as Premier League sides dominate

Real Madrid make Rodri No 1 transfer target

Man City have also been the subject of troubling reports out of Spain regarding the future of Rodri.

The 28-year-old is arguably the greatest holding midfielder in the game right now and is finally beginning to receive the global recognition he deserves. Indeed Rodri was named player of the tournament for champions Spain at Euro 2024.

However, two separate reports from Spanish outlet AS have recently claimed Rodri is Real Madrid’s No 1 transfer target for 2025.

Real Madrid view Rodri as the perfect player to take over from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Kroos has retired, while Modric is expected to retire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

With the club’s other targets (Alphonso Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold) potentially available as free agents in 2025, Real Madrid are ready to break the bank for Rodri.

Indeed, AS claimed Los Blancos would be willing to pay a gargantuan fee in the €130m (£109.5m / $143.7m) range.

Furthermore, a subsequent update from the same outlet reported Rodri is ‘very tempted’ to join Real Madrid.

Rodri was born and raised in the city of Madrid and the belief is only two outcomes for his future are possible.

The first is he commits his future to Man City by signing a long-term deal. The second is he is sold to Real Madrid.

TEST YOURSELF: The ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz: Can you get 25/25?

No reason for Man City fans to fear just yet

However, in a brief update from Romano, the trusted reporter declared the player’s full focus is on matters at the Etihad for the time being.

Romano also described the Rodri to Real Madrid situation as “completely quiet,” thus suggesting Man City fans have no need to worry just yet.

“No news either on Rodri now guys, it’s completely quiet,” added Romano. “Full focus on City for Rodri.”

DON’T MISS: How Ilkay Gundogan fits back in at Man City after securing Pep Guardiola reunion