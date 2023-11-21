Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City ‘plan’ for excelling La Liga winger, with Barcelona pushed aside

Manchester City have been envisaging a future in which Girona winger Savio plays for them, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The City Football Group snapped up Savio from Atletico Mineiro in his native Brazil back in June 2022. Originally placing him with Troyes in Ligue 2, the umbrella group has since sent him on loan to PSV and Girona.

His most recent move to Spain has been successful so far, since he has five goals and four assists to his name from 14 appearances for Girona already.

It has prompted plenty of speculation about how high Savio can aim with his career – and whether a move to Man City will be in his destiny.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed, via Caught Offside, that it was ‘part of the original plan’ to think about placing Savio at Man City in the future when their sister side signed him.

Furthermore, Romano has denied rumours that Barcelona are in talks about a deal for Savio, which reiterates that Man City will have the advantage if they want to pick up the 19-year-old.

That said, they are yet to make a final decision of their own, since the current priority is simply to ensure he is progressing well with Girona.

Sometimes referred to as Savinho, the attacker is under contract with the City Group – specifically with Troyes, even though he has never made an appearance for the French side – until 2027.

For now, he is focusing on his commitments with Girona, who are top of La Liga after the first 13 games of the season.

Like Real Madrid and Barcelona, they have only lost one match in the 2023-24 Spanish top flight.

Whether they can keep it up for an entire campaign is another question, but the fact that Savio is performing well for a team aiming high in one of the best leagues in the world is only a positive if he wants to prove he can be capable of making it with Man City in the future.

As Romano has reiterated, Man City are not guaranteeing that Savio will eventually play for them, but they have control of the situation for the time being.

Savio hoping to impress Man City

Speaking to Marca last month, Savio said he expects Man City to show interest in him if he keeps doing well within their wider network.

“The City Group is a very good project,” he said. “I was at PSV, now in Girona.

“At PSV I didn’t play as much, but I learned a lot. I have to thank PSV for opening the doors to me, because the things I learned there have helped me be well at Girona today.

“The City Group’s project is first class, and I think that if I do well, Manchester City will want me.”

