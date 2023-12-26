Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City talks to seal £26m attacker amid Prem, Bundesliga competition

Manchester City are eager to benefit from the development of Savio at Girona by buying the City Football Group attacker for their own squad, Fabrizio Romano has hinted.

Savio was welcomed into the City Group in June 2022 when Troyes bought him from Atletico Mineiro. The teenager has actually never played for the French club he was assigned to, spending last season on loan at PSV and this season at Girona.

His involvement in the Netherlands was limited, but in Spain it has been a different story. Savio has been enjoying a breakthrough season, so far scoring five goals and providing the same number of assists from 20 appearances between La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Girona are level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga thanks to the efforts of Savio and his teammates.

Already, the attention is turning to where Savio will be playing next season. With all due respect, he is too good to go back to Troyes and will likely take the next step in his career.

Most likely, that will be within the City Group still. And according to Romano, he could end up at the top of the tree with Manchester City.

The tireless reporter took to Twitter (X) on the evening of Christmas Day to share the news that Man City are holding talks about signing Savio.

The idea of integrating Savio into their squad next season is being discussed in Manchester, but seemingly not externally yet.

One thing to be aware of, according to Romano, is that other clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga are interested in signing Savio too.

The clubs in question, although not named, would be willing to spend around €30m (£26m) on the Brazil youth international.

Of course, thanks to his presence in the City Group, Man City should still hold the advantage in the battle for his long-term future.

And it seems they now think he could be ready for the ultimate step into their own setup next season.

Girona spell setting Savio up for successful career

Until then, Savio will continue his development with Girona, who are on course for their best ever finish in La Liga if they can keep their momentum up.

Romano concludes there is no chance of Savio’s spell in Spain being interrupted, which does seem to be the best way to manage his progress given how well it has been going.

Savio has mainly been playing as a left winger for Michel’s side, thriving on the same flank as the foot he prefers using.

He is still under contract with the City Group (officially Troyes) until 2027.

