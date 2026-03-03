Manchester City and Manchester United are in the race for Felix Nmecha

Felix Nmecha has surged into the spotlight as one of Europe’s most coveted midfielders, with Borussia Dortmund facing mounting pressure to fend off Manchester City, Manchester United, and others, ahead of the summer 2026 transfer window.

The 25-year-old Germany international, who joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023 for around €30million (£26m, $35m), has blossomed into a dynamic box-to-box force under Niko Kovac, blending technical finesse, vision, and relentless energy.

His contract runs until 2028, but Dortmund are open to a sale if their valuation of €70million (£61m / $81m) is met, a figure that would represent a healthy profit.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl has initiated talks with Nmecha’s representatives at The Talent Table over a lucrative extension, aiming to secure his long-term future amid the speculation.

Nmecha, who is the brother of Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha, earns approximately €5-6million (up to £5.2m / $7m) annually, and the club are prepared to offer a significant rise to retain him.

Sources confirm Premier League interest is particularly fierce, however. Man City have emerged as surprise frontrunners, with Pep Guardiola keen on reuniting with his former academy graduate.

The Cityzens have contacted Nmecha’s agents to explore a return to the Etihad, where he spent his early years. The player is said to view the Premier League as unfinished business and remains open to the move. However, United and two other Premier League rivals are lurking, and are not to be discounted from the race.

Premier League battle erupts for Dortmund maestro

Sources confirm United and Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit, with both clubs monitoring developments closely and considering summer bids.

The Red Devils see Nmecha as a potential upgrade in midfield, while Chelsea target his high-upside profile amid ongoing squad reshaping.

Tottenham complete the English quartet. We revealed Spurs’ interest on January 21 and they remain keen as they assess options to bolster their engine room, however they are not frontrunners.

That title belongs to Man City, who are viewed as favourites to sign Nmecha at this stage, though there is still time for things to change.

Nmecha’s agent, Tobi Alabi, has stressed respect for the current deal and Dortmund’s pivotal role in his growth, while carefully not closing the door on future talks.

No concrete offers have surfaced yet, but the midfielder’s form – highlighted by his versatility and comparisons to elite box-to-box talents – positions him as a prime target.

