Fernandinho dismissive of Liverpool challenge and senses positive end to Man City journey

Fernandinho feels the Premier League title is now within the grasp of Manchester City and is unconcerned with what happens at Liverpool.

The Citizens moved three points clear of the Reds in what has been a two-horse race for the title for most of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped two vital points with a 1-1 draw at Tottenham while City thrashed Newcastle United 5-0. The next instalment of the intriguing battle takes place on Tuesday as the Merseysiders travel to Aston Villa.

City face Wolves at Molineux the following day, with the prospect of more twists and turns before May 22. City are in the driving seat to defend their crown.

And Fernandinho believes the way Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back after their Champions League heartache means they have one hand on the trophy.

“It was a great response but at the same time we are focusing on ourselves and know the title is in our hands,” he told reporters.

“It doesn’t matter what they do over there, we have to keep going through all the hard games. And this is what we are trying to do, focus on ourselves. But I thought it was a great response after defeat in Madrid.”

The Brazilian is set to depart Manchester City in the summer after nine years of service. And securing a fifth Premier League winner’s medal would clearly be the icing on the cake.

“Every title is sweet,” he added. “It’s going to be one more, with a little more sugar.”

Fernandinho opens up on Brazil return

Fernandinho arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2013, with City paying Shakhtar Donetsk £34m for his signature. It has certainly been money well spent as the South American has made 380 appearances in all competitions.

In addition to his league titles, the 37-year-old has six EFL Cup winner’s medals and claimed the FA Cup in 2018-2019. And he feels heading back to his homeland after so many years in Europe is the correct thing to do.

“This year, approaching the end of the season, we’ve been talking for a while, analysing the situation, how things were in Brazil and here as well and we finally decided it was the right time to go back,” he continued.

“For me, my family, my kids, to be closer to the family as well, grandparents, uncles, cousins. It was a decision from all of us. And we know the work done here in these past nine years was well done, and we’re very happy with this decision.

“At the right time people will know our destiny. We haven’t decided yet, but I hope it will be soon.

“What is left for me is to finish the last three weeks here as best as possible. And to help the club to keep the Premier League title.”

READ MORE: Paul Pogba gives Man City his answer after ‘flattering proposal’ to send Man Utd shockwave – respected source