A curious Manchester City sale is a step closer to completion after both they and Barcelona made concessions regarding the valuation of Ferran Torres, per a report.

Torres, 21, hit the ground running last season when notching 13 goals in his debut campaign for Manchester City. What made that tally all the more encouraging was the fact the Spaniard was often rotated in and out of the starting eleven.

Torres began the current season operating at the tip of Pep Guardiola’s attack. He had been praised for his clever movement which was anticipated to bring the creative best out of City’s plethora of forward-thinking midfielders.

However, a fractured ankle while on international duty laid waste to his chances of finishing 2021 with a bang. What’s more, talk of a premature return to Spain is beginning to ramp up.

Torres has emerged as a transfer target for Xavi’s Barcelona. The Spanish giant are in need of extra firepower after the summer exits of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Sergio Aguero was diagnosed with a heart condition in November, thus reducing their potency in the final third even further.

Barcelona were recently described by the Express as ‘optimistic’ over their chances of landing the ex-Valencia forward. They also claimed personal terms would be a breeze with a five-year contract lined up.

Now, MSN (citing Spanish outlet Sport) have provided a fresh update on the state of play.

Both sides make Ferran Torres compromise

They state City have lowered their asking price for Torres down from €70m to €60m. In conjunction, Barcelona have upped the amount they’re prepared to bid from €35m to €45m plus ‘variables’.

While there is still a €15m difference, the two clubs appear to be working towards a deal.

Barcelona have cautious optimism over striking a deal for Manchester City's Ferran Torres Barcelona are reportedly cautiously optimistic over a potential move for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

It’s acknowledged Torres remains happy in Manchester. However, the chance to become a leading light in Xavi’s rebuild at Barcelona could appeal.

City are noted to be seeking a large portion of the final Torres fee up front. That would help them make their own additions in January.

Chelsea, Juventus or Newcastle? Assessing where Eden Hazard may move to next

Man City take shine to Arsenal new boy

Meanwhile, Nuno Tavares is already attracting glances from Man City just months after his arrival at Arsenal, according to a report.

Arsenal have him under a long-term contract until 2025 with the option of a further year. However, they may have to fend off rival interest sooner than they were expecting.

According to ESPN, Tavares is now on the radar of reigning champions Manchester City.

Left-back is an area City are actively looking to strengthen. They are having to rely on Oleksandr Zinchenko (originally a midfielder) and Joao Cancelo (preferably a right-sided player) in the role at present.

ESPN concede that it would be unlikely for them to sign Tavares in January. However, he is someone they are now monitoring in view of a potential future deal.

READ MORE: Pep gives Foden injury update; names three threatening Wolves factors for City