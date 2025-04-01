The Premier League is facing an unprecedented scenario where the case brought against Manchester City could impact a host of other clubs and kickstart ‘legal warfare’, according to a report.

In February 2023, Man City were charged with 115 counts of breaking the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. That came after a four-year investigation into City’s finances, with the club subsequently referred to an independent commission.

City deny the accusations and believe their ‘irrefutable evidence’ will help them to fight off the Premier League.

The hearing occurred between September and December last year. The verdict was expected to be announced earlier this year, with Pep Guardiola suggesting City will find out in March.

The i Paper has now provided an update on the case. They report that several top-flight clubs could engage in ‘legal warfare’ if they are affected by the final verdict City receive.

While some clubs expect it to arrive ‘imminently’, the general feeling across the English game is that it has been delayed and will arrive some time before the end of the season.

The process is ‘shrouded in mystery’, with no update being given during a Premier League shareholders meeting last week or by league CEO Richard Masters during recent interviews with the press.

If City are found guilty on a number of charges and therefore get a sizeable points deduction as punishment, then this will have a huge impact on the race for Champions League qualification and possibly even the relegation battle.

There could also be a lengthy appeal process if City are found guilty. The i’s sources have spoken of a scenario where City could be playing in next season’s Champions League while an appeal is being fought off the field.

There may be a ‘crazy situation’ on the cards where the league becomes ‘incredibly litigious’ in the coming months, with several other clubs bringing forward cases of their own.

‘Real and serious’ threat of compensation claims

The report includes quotes from sports lawyer Carlos Hurtado, who thinks there is a ‘real and serious’ threat of City being hit with multiple compensation claims if they are found guilty.

For example, if Pep Guardiola’s side qualify for the Champions League and play in the competition next term before being hit by potential penalties, then the team who originally missed out on qualifying could hunt compensation.

In this instance, affected clubs will keep an eye on the parallel compensation case involving Burnley and Everton.

Burnley argue they have lost revenue and want money back after they were relegated from the Premier League in a period where Everton broke financial regulations.

While Hurtado says Burnley have a ‘compelling case’, it is ‘hard to prove’.

The report states that it will likely be a ‘fascinating’ end to the season as there could be a huge asterisk next to the 2024-25 campaign. Sides at both ends of the table are bracing themselves in case they are affected by City’s final verdict.

Man City FFP: Ornstein latest; Keys prediction

Last week, David Ornstein revealed that no journalists truly know when the verdict of the case will be announced, only the judging panel involved.

He hinted at an ‘anti-climax’ for rival fans where City might face a small points deduction or no punishment at all.

On Monday, outspoken pundit Richard Keys predicted that City will not face any penalties.

“A big clue is Sky telling their pundits to go easy with their thoughts about the judgement,” he said.

