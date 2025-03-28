David Ornstein has provided his take on when Manchester City can expect to discover the outcome of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

Following a four-year investigation, Man City were charged with 115 counts of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules in February 2023 and referred to an independent commission. It is alleged that City breached a host of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.

The Citizens strongly deny the charges and claim their case is supported by a ‘comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence’.

City chiefs have told both Pep Guardiola and the squad not to worry about the allegations and that they will be successful in fighting them off. This is how the club has been able to bring in top new players, despite the suggestion there could be serious penalties if they are found guilty.

The commission has unlimited powers to discipline City, which could range from a minor points deduction to relegation from the Premier League.

The hearing took place between September and December. It is widely thought that the verdict will be announced in the first quarter of 2025, and in February Guardiola said he expects an answer ‘in one month’.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has discussed the timeline for City to learn their fate.

The journalist suggested there could be an ‘anti-climax’ with regards to the penalty, which would disappoint opposition fans who have been talking up the prospect of City’s relegation.

“People have been saying things like ‘imminent’, ‘this week’, ‘tomorrow’ for ages now, and that shows most of us simply don’t know – probably only a small number involved in the process do,” Ornstein said.

“The expectation at Man City has been ‘spring’, and if that’s the case, we’re into that.

“However, it’d also mean we could be waiting until late June!

“Plus, as long as we don’t have anything firm from the Premier League, City or other parties privy to the matter, it’s largely speculation and perhaps subject to change.

“Another thing we don’t know is the nature of the announcement. So, will the verdict be as black and white as many are anticipating? Could it be an anti-climax? How much detail will there be to sift through? What are the next steps? Will there be appeals, and if the answer is yes, how long could they take?

“You suspect this process is nowhere near finished yet.”

Man City fiercely fighting 115 charges

The Premier League claim that City have given incorrect accounts of their sponsorship income and operating costs. The league also alleges that City have not co-operated with the investigation.

When the allegations first emerged, City quickly told fans they were ‘entirely false’.

Both parties have the ability to appeal once the verdict is announced.

City have won a host of trophies since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, including Premier League titles, the Champions League and domestic cups.

