Richard Keys has speculated the outcome of the FFP charges brought against Manchester City, as a trusted journalist reveals when the Cityzens will get the result.

In February 2023, the Premier League charged Man City with breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules over a nine-year period from 2009 until 2018. The defending English champions were also charged with failing to co-operate with Premier League investigations into their finances. Although the Premier League’s press release in 2023 detailed alleged 115 rules breaches, there are suggestions that the actual number could be 130.

Man City strongly deny the charges, according to BBC Sport in February 2025, with manager Pep Guardiola saying last month: “In one month, I think there will be a verdict and a sentence. After that, we will see my opinion of what happened so far.”

The hearing took place in front of an independent commission between September and December, and former Sky Sports presenter, Richard Keys, who now works at beIN SPORT, has said that Man City will not be punished.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “I’m hearing we’re not far off from learning the outcome to the 130 charges City have faced.

“The smart money has got to be on a fudge. Why do I say that? Well – a number of reasons really.

“A big clue is Sky telling their pundits to go easy with their thoughts about the judgement.

“If City were going to get nailed I’m sure they’d be allowed to say what they like but I reckon their anger is going to have to be tempered.

“Just as the British govt got deeply involved in the decision to allow the Saudi’s to take over at Newcastle, it’s a certainty they’ll have had something to do with the outcome in this case.

“Boris Johnson didn’t want to p**** MBS off – and Starmer can’t afford to fall out with the Emeratis. I might be wrong, but I don’t think so.”

Man City could learn FFP charges outcome in June

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that there is no guarantee that the outcome of the FFP charges against Man City will be announced anytime soon.

In a Q&A for The Athletic this week, Ornstein noted: “People have been saying things like ‘imminent’, ‘this week’, ‘tomorrow’ for ages now, and that shows most of us simply don’t know – probably only a small number involved in the process do.

“The expectation at Man City has been ‘spring’, and if that’s the case, we’re into that.

“However, it’d also mean we could be waiting until late June!

“Plus, as long as we don’t have anything firm from the Premier League, City or other parties privy to the matter, it’s largely speculation and perhaps subject to change.

“Another thing we don’t know is the nature of the announcement. So, will the verdict be as black and white as many are anticipating?

“Could it be an anti-climax? How much detail will there be to sift through? What are the next steps? Will there be appeals, and if the answer is yes, how long could they take?

“You suspect this process is nowhere near finished yet.”

