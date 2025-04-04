Man City ‘confident’ they’ll avoid two FFP punishments, as Begiristain ‘postpones’ exit

Man City are awaiting the verdict of their FFP case

A report has revealed how Manchester City feel about potential punishments after the Premier League brought 130 charges against them over alleged financial misconduct.

The Premier League initiated a four-year investigation into Man City’s finances. They referred the club to an independent commission, claiming that Man City provided false accounts of their sponsorship income and operating costs between 2009 and 2018.

City deny all the allegations and hope that the hearing – which took place between September and December last year – will clear their name.

Regardless of the final verdict, there is likely to be a lengthy appeal process.

There was expected to be an announcement before March 31, but it has yet to arrive.

It is thought that the verdict will be released before the end of the season, though that is not guaranteed.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, City are ‘confident’ they will avoid a transfer ban and the stripping of silverware if they are found guilty by the independent panel.

But the Citizens are less confident about a ‘hefty’ potential fine or a points deduction in the Premier League next season.

The report also reveals that director of football Txiki Begiristain has ‘postponed’ his departure from the Etihad in order to aid Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.

Begiristain – a close friend and ally of Guardiola’s – will work closely with his replacement, Hugo Viana, to reshape the City squad and get the side fighting for the biggest honours once again.

The 60-year-old had been expected to leave in July, but he has supposedly decided to stay put until September to aid the club’s ‘transition’.

A host of ageing stars are likely to depart, while City are eyeing some of the best players in Europe and beyond to help them compete with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona next season.

City verdict has been delayed

Earlier this week, football finance expert Kieran Maguire appeared on The Overlap to discuss City’s FFP case.

He suggested that City could face a penalty of 40-50 points if they are found guilty of breaking financial regulations on an industrial scale.

Maguire also claimed that lawyers who are paid by the day may be doing little to speed up the release of the final verdict.

Paul Scholes thinks a sizeable points deduction would be a ‘fair punishment’ for City depending on the verdict. Everton and Nottingham Forest were both docked points last year.

Man City news: 10-player exodus; Real Madrid lurking

Meanwhile, reports suggest as many as 10 senior stars could leave City in the summer.

The list includes Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic.

Silva has long been a target for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, though a different move could be on the cards.

Real Madrid have allegedly put the Portuguese star on their midfield shortlist.

