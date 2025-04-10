Manchester City have ramped up the pressure on the Premier League with their accusation that financial rules have unfairly helped four rivals including Arsenal and Everton, according to one pundit.

Man City are locked in a battle with the Premier League on several fronts. Pep Guardiola’s side have been accused of breaking financial regulations on over 100 occasions between 2009 and 2018, a claim they strongly deny.

City were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League, and the hearing took place late last year.

A verdict was expected by the end of March but has been delayed until some stage before the end of the campaign.

City are also challenging the Premier League over their associated party transaction (APT) rules.

The Citizens feel it is unfair that their sponsorship deals have been intensely scrutinised, whereas shareholder loans have barely been looked into.

Last week, City accused the Premier League of ‘distorting’ the rules, with massive shareholder loans benefitting Arsenal, Everton, Brighton and Leicester.

Keith Wyness, Everton’s former CEO who now advises top clubs, has given his verdict on City’s wrangle with the Premier League.

He has suggested City could hand the league another blow and emerge victorious.

“There’s a couple of factors here – we’re still in limbo over the APT rules, to see whether they were valid,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“This is linked because City have said that it is unfair for them to be punished for taking money from sponsors if other clubs, like Arsenal, take money from their owners.

“To me, it makes common sense. City have a case. This was always the weak point in the argument from the Premier League.

“The bigger picture is City now piling more pressure and leverage on the Premier League ahead of an outcome in the 115 charges case.

“My big hope was for this to be resolved out of court in some way. This seems to me that City are producing more and more cards in a bid to negotiate a settlement.

“That’s what looks to be going on behind the scenes – and what the politics of this point to.”

Arsenal £259m payment frustrates Man City

City allege that the payments other clubs are receiving from their owners – Arsenal were supposedly handed £259million in the 2022-23 season – will create financial imbalance in the top flight.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Premier League will likely have to pay more than £100m in legal fees due to their ongoing battles with City.

City are ‘confident’ they will avoid punishments such as a lengthy transfer ban or the stripping or trophies should they be found guilty in their 115 charges case.

Privately, though, City chiefs have not ruled out a points deduction, depending on the final verdict given by the independent commission.

Either way, there is likely to be a long appeals process that could affect future seasons.

