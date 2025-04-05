Stunning twist in Man City FFP case as FOUR Prem rivals accused

Man City allege that Arsenal have been unfairly helped

There has been a significant twist in the financial battle between Manchester City and the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side claiming the rules have been ‘distorted’ to aid other clubs such as Arsenal and Everton.

In February 2023, the Premier League charged Man City with breaking financial rules on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018. That came after a four-year investigation into the club’s dealings.

The charges have since been increased to 130, though City strongly deny the accusations.

The hearing took place between September and December last year and the final verdict has yet to emerge. It has been delayed but should still arrive before the end of the season.

According to The Times, City have hit back at the Premier League by accusing them of discriminatory practices that have unfairly helped Arsenal, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester.

City are concerned about financial contributions from club owners, known as shareholder loans.

While sponsorship deals linked to club owners are analysed closely, there is not as much insight into huge owner-funded loans that their four English rivals have supposedly benefitted from. City argue that these loans distort fair competition.

City are challenging the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) regulations after a tribunal found that these amended rules were unenforceable.

Man City highlight huge Arsenal, Everton payments

The Citizens are hoping to get the pre-2021 regulations reinstated, arguing that the current rules lack transparency and favour certain sides.

City claim Arsenal, Everton, Brighton and Leicester have been given an unfair competitive edge through ‘preferential exemption’ from the Premier League.

Their lawyers have highlighted certain big payments received in recent years which have not been scrutinised as much as their own income from sponsorship deals.

Arsenal reportedly received £259million in the 2022-23 season, while Everton were handed £450m.

City allege that in the previous campaign, Brighton received £406.5m, while Leicester got £265m.

Pep Guardiola’s side complain that such shareholder loans will create financial imbalance in the Premier League.

Man City FFP: Club’s ‘confidence’; rival fans urge huge penalties

It emerged on Friday that City are ‘confident’ they will not receive a transfer ban or be stripped of silverware if they are found guilty of breaking financial regulations.

However, the Etihad hierarchy cannot rule out a points deduction.

Rival supporters have suggested City should be penalised for eight seasons if they are found to have gained an advantage.

Predicted points deductions range from 15 to as high as 50.

